Tesla wants your vote for new Supercharger locations

Tesla said Thursday it is turning to the public to help determine where to locate its next Superchargers as the automaker continues to expand its network of EV fast-charging stations in North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's @TeslaCharging account wrote in a tweet on Thursday:

"Supercharger Voting coming soon. Reply with location suggestions – replies with the most likes will be included in the poll."

Supercharger Voting coming soon. Reply with location suggestions – replies with the most likes will be included in the poll. pic.twitter.com/LxNVnBtvCV — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 8, 2022

The online poll comes as Tesla prepares to open up its Supercharger network to other electric vehicles by the end of the year. The rollout could help Tesla attract new buyers while boosting traffic and profits across the Supercharger network. It could also put pressure on the network, particularly in areas like California where there is a higher percentage of Teslas and other EVs.

So far, replies with the most likes suggest Alaska, Hawaii and Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Replies also suggested high demand at U.S. National Parks, which vacationers often drive long distances through rural areas to reach.

Tesla already operates more than 35,000 Superchargers worldwide, allowing drivers to add up to 200 miles in 15 minutes.