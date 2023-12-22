Tesla will win back its $1 trillion market cap in 2024 with Elon Musk's price war looking like a 'poker move for the ages,' Wedbush says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla will reclaim its $1 trillion market capitalization next year, according to Wedbush.

Tech analyst Dan Ives raised his price target for the EV maker from $310 to $350 a share Thursday.

Elon Musk's price war looks like a "poker move for the ages," he said.

Tesla's total valuation will top $1 trillion once again in 2024 as it reaps the benefits from Elon Musk's price war, according to Wedbush.

Tech analyst Dan Ives lifted his price target for the stock from $310 to $350 Thursday, implying a 37% jump from current levels. Those gains would lift the EV maker's total valuation from $810 billion to $1.1 trillion, according to Business Insider's calculations.

Tesla has cut the price of both its sedans and SUVs across the world in 2023, with a particular focus on China. That strategy helped it set new delivery records in both the first and second quarters, although that came at the cost of profit margins.

"We reiterate our outperform rating and believe Tesla will reach the $1 trillion market cap in 2024 despite growing skepticism," Ives wrote in a research note seen by BI.

"The Street bear narrative for Tesla heading into 2023 was demand was eroding and competition was increasing across the board," he added. "Instead Musk made a poker move for the ages and cut prices globally with China front and center."

The "Magnificent Seven" mega-cap stock has rallied by over 100% this year after a dismal 2022, driven higher by signs of strengthening demand as well as the AI investing boom and markets' belief that the Federal Reserve will soon start cutting interest rates.

But it'd still have to add another $190 billion worth of market cap to reclaim the trillion-dollar valuation it last held in April 2022.

Ives pointed to the rollout of the Cybertruck — which Musk himself has warned won't be profitable until 2025 — and the looming launch of a sub-$30,000 "Model 2" as other factors likely to drive growth for Tesla next year.

If Tesla's market cap were to hit $1 trillion it would join Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and state-owned Saudi oil giant Aramco as the only companies in the world to hold a 13-figure valuation.

