Tesla's delivery numbers slump in Q1 amid tough quarter for company

Tesla's latest numbers reveal the company has suffered slow sales so far this year amid a tough quarter that included factory shutdowns.

Tuesday, Tesla announced it delivered 388,810 vehicles and produced another 433,371 vehicles during its first quarter. Deliveries are the closest measure to sales Tesla discloses.

The company released the numbers ahead of its full earnings report later this month, which is scheduled to be released April 23.

Tesla breaks its delivery numbers by category rather than region or vehicle type. In its first quarter, Tesla:

Delivered 369,783 Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs, and produced 412,376.

Delivered 17,027 “other models,” and produced 20,995.

More: You'll have to pay $1,000 more dollars for Tesla's most popular SUV starting April 1

The undefined "other models" category started last quarter and may include Model S sedans, Model X sport utility vehicles, Cybertrucks and Semitrucks.

Cybertrucks parked outside the Tesla Giga Texas factory in December.

Prior to the report, analyst predictions for vehicle and production deliveries varied widely, but Tesla shares slid nearly 9% Tuesday morning after the Austin-based electric vehicle maker announced the lower-than-expected production and delivery numbers for its first quarter.

How this quarter compares to previous quarters

The first quarter delivery numbers represent an 8.5% decline from a year before during the company's 2023 first quarter when Tesla produced 440,808 vehicles and delivered 422,875 vehicles. Last quarter, the company switched up how it categorizes vehicles, making it difficult to quantify its year-over-year change by vehicle category.

The numbers are also a 20% decline from the previous quarter. In its 2023 fourth quarter, Tesla delivered 485,000 vehicles overall, including 461,538 Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs, and 22,969 “other models."

In all of 2023, Tesla delivered 1.8 million vehicles, including 1.74 million Model 3 and Y vehicles and 68,874 "other vehicles."

The latest quarter also came as international competition continues to heat up for Tesla, including against Chinese automaker BYD, which beat out Tesla last year in the fourth quarter in global EV deliveries.

Story continues

This quarter Tesla was able to take back its title, after BYD reported selling 300,114 electric vehicles in the first quarter in a company filing.

More: Tesla appears to be using Austin suburbs of Kyle, Hutto to expand battery efforts

Elon Musk walks through the paddock area during the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of Americas in October.

Tesla blames performance on various issues

In a statement, Tesla blamed a number of factors for the poor performance, including an early production ramp up of the updated Model 3 at its Fremont factory, an arson attack at Gigafactory Berlin, and shipping disruptions caused by Houthi attacks on the Red Sea.

The company's Berlin factory was shut down for days in March after a suspected arson attack on the local power grid, according to a report from Reuters.

The numbers follow Tesla's warning that its growth rate in 2024 "may be notably lower" as the company works toward launching its next-generation vehicle, and said it was "between two major growth waves." Company executives did not specify a growth target, unlike past fourth quarters.

Dan Ives, an industry expert with Wedbush Securities, said in a note the quarter was a "nightmare" and marks a "fork in the road time" for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk. He added, while a bad first quarter had been expected, the results were an "unmitigated disaster" that is hard to explain away.

"This was a train wreck into a brick wall," Ives said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Here's how many vehicles Tesla delivered/produced during its Q1 2024