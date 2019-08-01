Tesla's 'dog mode' has a pretty bad bug, but Elon Musk is on it

Twitter More

The 'dog mode' feature, launched in Tesla cars this February, is quite ingenious: it keeps your car from overheating and lets passers-by know your pet is OK while you're away.

But, as Tesla owner Rahul Sood recently found out, it has a serious omission: Dog mode doesn't work if the car's AC is not in automatic mode.

Fixing … — E (@elonmusk) July 31, 2019

The car owner left his dog, Enzo, in the car in (scorching hot) Seattle and turned on dog mode. Luckily he kept an eye on the car's temperature levels, which kept rising. As you can see, the dog was alright in the end:

