As Tesla's fight with Sweden escalates, the EV firm is hiring a 'hands-on' Nordic expert with a knack for problem-solving

Tesla is looking for a Nordic expert amid escalating strikes in the region.

Tesla seeks someone with a "record of getting regulatory changes made in the Nordics."

The EV company has been reckoning with a wave of sympathy strikes supporting Swedish mechanics.

Tesla is hiring an expert in Nordic legal and government affairs as its problems in the region continue to escalate.

The EV maker has been facing a wave of sympathy strikes across countries including Finland, Norway, and Denmark in solidarity with striking Swedish Tesla workers.

The company seeks a candidate with "a proven track record of getting regulatory changes made in the Nordics," a post on its careers site shows. The role is based in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, and requires language skills in at least Norwegian, Swedish, and English.

The successful candidate will help ensure that "political, regulatory, and fiscal frameworks" in the region support Tesla's mission, per the job description. The role also requires a "hands-on attitude" and "strong problem-solving."

An October strike by Swedish mechanics has been causing headaches for Tesla in the region. The EV company denied the workers' demands for collective bargaining, covering wages and other conditions. Collective bargaining is the norm in Sweden and Tesla's refusal to yield has led to several sympathy strikes.

Last week, the country's Transport Workers' Union joined the wave of action from labor groups and said it would stop collecting waste at Tesla's workshops in Sweden. Some workers in neighboring countries have blocked Tesla's Swedish operations to support the striking workers.

The Swedish postal service also halted deliveries of new license plates for the EVs, while Danish dockworkers refused to unload the Tesla vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously called the strikes "insane" in a post on X and later said he disagreed "with the idea of unions."

Nordic governments have also been dragged into the tensions. Last week, Norway's government summoned the EV company to answer questions about the strikes, the FT reported.

Representatives for Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment, made outside normal working hours.

