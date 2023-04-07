U.S. markets closed

Teslas keep getting cheaper. EV maker lowers prices on all models.

Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Tesla slashed prices in the U.S. again as the electric vehicle maker seeks to boost demand.

The auto manufacturer cut prices between 2% to nearly 6%, with the largest cuts on Tesla's more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles, according to the company's website as of Friday.

The price cuts come after Tesla said it delivered a record 422,875 vehicles worldwide in its first quarter after previous rounds of price cuts. Tesla trimmed the prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles in early March. And in January, Tesla slashed prices by as much as 20% in the U.S., allowing some of its cars to qualify for a federal electric vehicle tax credit.

What does a Tesla vehicle cost?

Tesla cut the prices of its slower-selling Model S and Model X vehicles by $5,000 to $84,990 and $94,990, respectively. Last month, the automaker slashed the models' prices between 4% and 9%.

The company also trimmed the costs of its more affordable Model 3 and Model Y vehicles by $1,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Here are the current prices for Tesla vehicles:

  • Model S: $84,990

  • Model S Plaid: $104,990

  • Model 3: $41,990

  • Model 3 Performance: $52,990

  • Model X: $94,990

  • Model X Plaid: $104,990

  • Model Y Long Range: $52,990

  • Model Y Performance: $56,990

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tesla cuts prices again as it seeks to boost demand