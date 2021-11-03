U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,660.57
    +29.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,157.58
    +104.95 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,811.58
    +161.98 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,404.28
    +42.43 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.33
    -0.53 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.30
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.39 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0300 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0510
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,841.64
    +48.14 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,561.72
    +30.18 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Tesla's latest patch hints at cloud-synced driver profiles

Devindra Hardawar
·1 min read

Tesla is preparing for a world where your driver profile can follow you across different cars, be it your personal EV or a rental. The car maker has added a Cloud Profiles section in its latest software release, which points to an "Enable Vehicle Sync" option for backing up driver profiles, Tesla Software Updates reports. The news isn't a huge surprise, as Elon Musk previously said cloud-synced profiles were on the way.

For a tech-focused car company like Tesla, giving its customers a simple way to bring their settings to multiple vehicles simply makes sense. That's particularly true after Hertz announced it would be buying 100,000 Teslas for its rental fleet. Though Musk was quick to point out that order hasn't been placed yet, it's not hard to imagine a world where anyone can easily rent a Tesla. They'd be easier to maintain than gas-powered cars, and the Model 3 is already cheaper than many luxury vehicles.

And sure, for the truly privileged, cloud profiles could also make it easier to synchronize settings across multiple vehicles. According to Tesla Software Updates, synced settings include your display brightness, Autopilot and navigation options. It'd also be helpful to have your Stopping Mode synchronized, as that seriously changes how Tesla's braking functions.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter expands API with support for posting and deleting tweets, Super Follows and more

    Twitter has been steadily updating its rebuilt API following its mid-2020 relaunch. Most recently, the company added support for Twitter Spaces to its developer platform. Today, it's announcing support that will enable developers to build better Twitter bots by launching new end points that allow you to tweet, delete tweets, post polls, use Reply settings and tag people in images.

  • Freddie Watch: Freeman top priority for champion Braves

    A celebration 26 years in the making was still going strong when a jarring dose of reality hit the Braves. Has Freddie Freeman, the face of the franchise for the past decade, played his last game in an Atlanta uniform? Freeman's future is the most pressing offseason issue facing the Braves, who capped an improbable run to their first World Series title since 1995 with a 7-0 rout of the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

  • Sharma keeps India alive at T20 World Cup

    Opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit a blistering 74 to set up India's first win at the Twenty20 World Cup with a 66-run drubbing of Afghanistan on Wednesday as Virat Kohli's team avoided a shock early exit.

  • Looking Into Ethereum’s Economic Future

    Unlike Bitcoin with its hard cap of 21 million coins, Ethereum’s future token supply will be extremely dependent on network activity and the demand for block space.

  • Panasonic Will Power Future Teslas with Way Larger, Higher-Capacity Cylindrical Battery Cells

    The Japanese battery maker revealed the advanced 4680 battery that Tesla promises will allow for five times the storage capacity while being cheaper to build.

  • Coinbase Tests Commission-Free Subscription Trading Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. is testing a subscription service that lets customers trade on the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange without paying fees for each trade.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and

  • U.S. Democrats' plan boosts EV tax credit eligibility to pricier trucks, SUVs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives released an updated social spending and climate measure on Wednesday that expands a proposed $12,500 tax credit to pricier zero-emission vehicles, while lowering income limits for eligible buyers. Vans, sport utility vehicles and trucks with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of up to $80,000 are eligible, while sedans remain at $55,000 as they were under the prior version. The earlier version capped credits at $64,000 for vans, $69,000 for SUVs and $74,000 for pickup trucks.

  • Kim Kardashian ‘Likes’ and ‘Is Intrigued’ by Pete Davidson After Hand-Holding Outing

    Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian aren’t dating right now, a source made clear to People after photos of them holding hands surfaced, but it’s not an impossibility, according to Page Six.

  • Elon Musk and Hertz can't agree on Tesla orders

    When Hertz announced last week that it had ordered 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, both companies saw their share prices soar. Tesla even topped $1 trillion in market value.Fast forward: The companies are now bickering over whether or not they signed a deal, sending shares lower.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The initial salvo came on Monday night from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, via a tweet: "...I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed ye

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported October auto sales. Ford reported October total U.S. sales of 175,918 vehicles, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4 percent. The company also reported October electrified vehicle sales of 14,062, representing a year-over-year increase of 195 percent and F-Series retail sales increased 14.2 percent, while Ranger retail sales were up 60 percent. "Retail sales improved 16 percent, relative to September, with r

  • 2 EV Stocks That Are Set to Keep Growing; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about electric cars. It’s an opportune time, as the auto industry is shifting to electrification. While the base technology is hardly new, a combination of factors has recently pushed it back into the limelight. Improvements in battery technology, along with advances in plastics, carbon fiber, and metallurgy, now make possible the production of lighter weight, longer ranged, electric vehicles (EVs), while the political climate has shifted in favor of them and against the gasoline powe

  • Ford stock slips as total monthly U.S. vehicle sales drop 4%, while EV sales nearly triple to a monthly record

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. slipped 0.3% in morning trading Wednesday, after the automaker said total October U.S. sales fell 4.0% from a year ago, led as a drop in truck sales offset a jump in sport utility vehicle sales, while sales of electric vehicles nearly tripled to a new monthly record. Total sales fell 4.0% to 175,918 vehicles, with trucks down 7.0% to 94,449, SUVs up 12.8% to 78,327 and cars down 74.3% to 3,142. EV sales rose 195% to 14,062, with E-Transits sold out and electric F-150 Lig

  • Rivian Automotive Targets IPO Valuation Just Above $60 Billion

    The Amazon-backed electric-vehicle startup is seeking a valuation in a range just above $60 billion in its initial public offering next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Will Lucid Group Become the Next Tesla?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) third-quarter results blew expectations out of the water, catapulting Tesla to a new all-time. Then there's up-and-coming EV company Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), which delivered its first cars last weekend after beginning production in late September. Let's look at where Lucid stands today and where it's headed to see if it really can become the next Tesla.

  • Should you get an electric car? Here are some pros and cons

    With more affordable options on the market, EVs are quickly becoming practical alternatives to gas cars. But is it right for you? Here are some basics.

  • Honda October sales limited by limited inventory

    Inventory shortages continue to hold back Honda Motor Co. monthly sales in the U.S. The Honda and Acura brands combined for 97,083 vehicles sold in October. The company (NYSE:HMC) noted that there has been limited supply of key Honda and Acura models, most notably the all new models of the Honda Civic and the East Liberty-built Acura MDX. After a strong performance for much of the year, inventory shortages caused by microchip supply chain issues began to catch up with Honda in the past three months.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck reservations surpass 160,000

    Ford Motor Company confirmed that reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck have surpassed 160,000, less than six months after its debut. The U.S. automaker has been accepting $100 refundable reservations for the vehicle since its unveiling. Ford has seen a high level of consumer interest, bagging 20,000 reservations on the first day, 44,000 by the end of the second day and 120,000 by the end of June.

  • TacoZilla Toyota Truck Takes Over SEMA

    The Toyota stand at the aftermarket parts trade show was trucks, trucks, and more trucks.

  • The F100 Eluminator Is a Rad SEMA Restomod Concept Packing Ford's New E-Crate Motor

    Based on the traction motors found in the Mustang Mach-E GT.

  • Why BMW's Third-Quarter Profit Jumped 50% Despite the Chip Shortage

    German automaker BMW (OTC: BAMXF) (OTC: BMWYY) reported on Wednesday that its third-quarter operating profit jumped 50% from a year ago, to 2.9 billion euros ($3.36 billion), as higher transaction prices helped offset a drop in deliveries amid a global shortage of computer chips. To date, BMW has weathered the chip shortage better than many rivals, though chip-related production constraints led to a 12% decline in its vehicle shipments versus the third quarter of 2020. BMW's third-quarter operating profit of 2.9 billion euros fell short of the 5 billion euros it reported in the second quarter, but it was still a better-than-expected result in a challenging environment.