Tesla's mythical Cybertruck will also be a temporary boat because why not

The Tesla Cybertruck is not yet in existence thanks to multiple delays. But when it does come, Elon Musk promises it will also have the ability to "briefly" act as a boat — if the need arises.

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy." the tweet reads.

Musk's reasoning behind the waterproof functionality is that the Cybertruck will need to be able to travel from Starbase — a SpaceX's facility located at Boca Chica, Texas — to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel.

Musk did not expound upon what "briefly" means. And some Tesla owners may scoff at the waterproof claims. Tesla Model Y vehicles have been criticized by owners and reviewers for their leaky front trunks.

There are examples of other EVs, including Tesla vehicles being able to drive through several feet of water. For instance, Rivian recently posted a video on Twitter showing the R1T truck driving through a deep lap pool as part of a test.

Putting in a little work at the lap pool. 🏊🏼‍♀️🏊🏻​ Driving video was filmed with professional drivers on a closed course designed for testing purposes. Be responsible. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/gpcdjIAnIU — Rivian (@Rivian) August 29, 2022

Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019. Consumers had a mixed reaction to the Cybertruck, with some hailing it as a triumph and others highly critical of its size and design. Even the harshest criticism didn't prevent thousands of people plopping down the $100 reservation fee for truck.

At the time, Musk said production would begin in late 2021. A tri-motor AWD version was expected go into production in late 2022. Neither one has yet to be produced. While prototypes have been spotted on public roads since 2019, details have been scant and production has been repeatedly delayed.

Musk said in July during Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call that the Cybertruck was on track to go into production mid-2023.