U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.91 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +4.75 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.80
    -19.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.50 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3300
    +0.2620 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,573.46
    -430.64 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Tesla's Optimus and the problem with humanoids

Zoe Kleinman - Technology editor
·3 min read

Fans of Tesla and Elon Musk were enthralled by the unveiling of Optimus, a prototype humanoid robot, in California last week.

I also enjoyed the theatrics - but I'm not alone in wondering why, apart from the wow factor, Optimus had to be human-like.

And while the fans hate any perceived criticism, Mr Musk himself has said Optimus is nowhere near market-ready.

The argument made for humanoids is they are best equipped to work with human tools, in human environments. People may feel more comfortable interacting with something that looks like a bit like them. And of course, they look great.

But how practical are they?

Legs v wheels

"A lot of companies work in the area of humanoids because it's interesting for the public to see," Owen Nicholson, chief executive of Slamcore, which specialises in sensor-driven vision, says.

"But wheel-based robots and even drones are so much easier to control. The amount of work that goes into just getting a humanoid to stand upright is huge."

The robotics behind Optimus look sound - Tesla is not exactly a novice at all this - but, Mr Nicholson says, by its release, the machine will have evolved into something physically more practical.

"I'd put money on them having more wheel-based robots," he adds.

Reporting robots

In my job, I have seen lots of robots - all shapes and sizes - designed to clean, care for the elderly, teach, perform surgery, work as receptionists and tour guides, play Scrabble and chess, sing and dance, mix cocktails, pack shopping, deliver groceries, have sex, perform search and rescue and build cars.

You name it, somebody is probably trying to build a robot for it.

Some of them work better than others - and demonstrations rarely go to plan.

But what the sci-fi films fail to show is all the wires, the pre-programming and the very brief battery life. As I discovered when trying to film them, early football-playing robots could last for only 10 minutes.

Zoe Kleinman and Sophia the robot
Trying to make friends with Sophia the Robot

I have had excruciating "conversations" with conversational robots, watched many devices fail to complete the tasks they were designed for, and seen the panic in the eyes of the executives in the room when a developer brandishing a bunch of wires says: "We just need to reboot."

But robots have advanced considerably faster than humans in the past decade. The robots of 2022 are far more skilled than those I first saw, in 2008, whereas I have acquired little more than a few grey hairs.

Time and time again though, the most impressive performers tend not to look like people. Precision-surgery robots, warehouse robots, window-cleaning robots - none of them is remotely humanoid.

If the face fits

Expectation may be part of the problem.

Humanoids might be expected to function like people, performing a variety of different tasks - mowing the lawn, making a sandwich, cuddling a baby.

But Prof Helen Hastie, of the National Robotarium, in Edinburgh, says robots are a very long way off being able to multi-task.

"What's most important is that the robot is fit for the task it is designed for," she says.

Boston Dynamics' doglike quadruped Spot is ideally suited to rough terrains, such as bombed-out buildings - but a robot designed to, say, work in a kitchen work may need no legs at all.

Robots designed to work with vulnerable people, for example in care homes, might be better suited to looking a bit more human - but not too much.

It is a phenomenon known as the uncanny valley - if something looks human-like but not believably so, it becomes unnerving and even frightening.

As Prof Helen Hastie says: "If it's too human-like, it will put off the human."

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Even Facebook Isn't Using Its Own Metaverse, Begs Employees To Spend Time In It

    According to a report by The Verge, Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse app is so dreadful, even the people making it don’t want to use it. So if you woke up this morning wondering, “I wonder if anyone’s figured out what the metaverse is for?” you can rest assured, it’s still nope.

  • Meta’s Horizon Worlds quality is so poor, not even employees are using it

    "Why don’t we love the product we’ve built so much that we use it all the time?"

  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $UAL performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Rich Investors’ Pathway to Crypto Just Got a Bit Easier This Week

    A major software platform used by registered investment advisers (RIAs) just added more crypto functionality.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Many people think the most important metric for a growth stock is how fast its revenue is increasing. While essential to consider, what is most important is whether a company can put up consistently high revenue growth for many years. This is how stocks like Amazon and Netflix became huge winners for shareholders over the last 20 years.

  • Sub-Optimus

    Elon Musk has largely proven himself to be a great hype man and self-promoter over the years, but in the lead-up to last week’s official unveiling, I didn’t encounter many serious roboticists who believed we would see much more than what Tesla showed. If nothing else, the company has given us a nice visual shorthand for the difficult task of building robots.

  • U.S. stages carrier drills, announces new sanctions, after N.Korea launches

    SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and South Korea held joint maritime exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier on Friday, a day after Seoul scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill. The United States also announced new sanctions on Friday in response to North Korea's latest missile launches this week, targeting a fuel procurement network that it said supports Pyongyang's weapons programs and its military. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the maritime drills with the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group would continue into Saturday in waters off South Korea's east coast.

  • Hedge Funds Shorted the Pound. But the Crisis Hasn’t Produced a New Soros—Yet.

    Profits from the bet are still unclear, but there seems to be nothing of the scale of Soros’ billion-dollar win in 1992. Still, the pound remains weak and the prime minister is forging ahead. So the trade may still be on.

  • Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital

    The top-10 crypto exchange by volume will have a new controlling shareholder.

  • Weighted Eye Masks Are Having a Moment In the Sleep World—Here Are Six Excellent Options to Choose From

    A good night’s sleep seems to be a precious gift that can often be all too elusive, so it’s no surprise that many of us are eager to try anything that can help us sleep better. One option that has become trendy right now is weighted eye masks. How Weighted Eye Masks Work Some experts say ...

  • Luis Castillo throws 7 1/3 scoreless in Seattle Mariners' first playoff win since 2001

    Luis Castillo is among four Seattle Mariners players and one coach to have played for the Cincinnati Reds.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over migrants

    New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants who have been sent from Southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable."

  • Fourth person sentenced in 2017 fatal shooting of MMA fighter Aaron Rajman

    MMA fighter Aaron Rajman died from gunshot wounds in July 2017 after a home-invasion robbery at his home near Boca Raton.

  • When buying a used EV is a smart move — and when it’s not

    Buying an EV is different in many ways from purchasing a gas vehicle. Here’s a look at the key differences and how they change the buying equation.

  • Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $129.79, marking a -1.82% move from the previous day.

  • Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin

    The Tesla CEO has come under fire for several days, after proposing a perceived pro-Russian peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Microsoft Fell Today

    Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell hard today, down some 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft is considered somewhat defensive by tech standards, so it was rare to see the stock down so much in a day. Last night, AMD pre-announced revenue for its September quarter, which came in far below expectations.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to IBM, the average cost of a data breach is $4.35 million. While this figure includes the cost of the breach, customer loss, and fixing the problem, it's still a hefty hit that many businesses couldn't survive. Additionally, customers with these types of cybersecurity programs also experience breaches less often.

  • AT&T CEO Sees His Satellite Phone Service Way Ahead Of Its Popular Peers

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) CEO John Stankey said his company is way ahead of T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in efforts to provide mobile phone service to remote areas via satellites. "I would say we probably have an 18-month lead on this," Stankey said in a Bloomberg interview. "SpaceX is going to have to go through the same process. And they're not going to have their satellite up for testing until the middle of next year." They had announced plans to offer w

  • 1 Red Flag to Stay Away From Unity Software Stock

    Today's video focuses on Unity Software (NYSE: U) and closely examines one of its biggest competitors. Should recent news from the competition be enough reason to pass over Unity stock? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.