U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,422.30
    +10.51 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,144.31
    +82.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,840.71
    +3.72 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.92
    +7.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.18
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2760
    -0.0100 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3825
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3700
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,645.21
    +3,028.64 (+8.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.01
    -10.48 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.43
    -2.15 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,833.29
    +285.29 (+1.04%)
     

Tesla's quarterly profit surpasses $1 billion

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Tesla reported Monday an eye-popping $1.14 billion in net income in the second quarter, results that blew past analyst expectations and marked the first time the company's quarterly profit (on a GAAP basis) has passed the three-comma threshold. The results pushed shares up more than 2.2% in after-hours trading.

Tesla was able to beat expectations and log its eighth straight quarter of profitability even as it grappled with supply chain challenges and losses stemming from its bitcoin investment. Operating income was $1.3 billion, which increased year-over-year from $327 million, due to volume growth and cost reduction, the company said. Those positive results were partially offset by an increase in operating expenses, supply chain challenges, lower regulatory credit revenue and a the aforementioned bitccoin-related impairment of $23 million.

Supply chain challenges, notably the global shortage of semiconductor chips and congestion at ports, were two factors that affected its business in the second quarter. Tesla noted that it will continue to impact operations and its rate of delivery growth in 2021.

"With global vehicle demand at record levels, component supply will have a strong influence on the rate of our delivery growth for the rest of this year," the company said in its shareholder deck released Monday.

Tesla reported revenue of $11.96 billion, a nearly 100% increase from the $6.04 billion it generated in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue in the second quarter was also higher than last quarter's total of $10.39 billion. Analysts surveyed by Factset estimated $11.4 billion in revenue and $600 million in profit.

Tesla's automotive revenue was $10.2 billion in the second quarter. Notably, only $354 million of that automotive revenue came from the sale of regulatory credits, 17% lower than last quarter and the lowest in the past four quarters. Meanwhile, Tesla's automotive gross margins popped to 28.4%, a historic high for the metric.

Tesla's Q2 net income of $1.14 billion compared favorably with the $104 million worth net income in the same period last year, a gain just shy of 1,000%. That record-setting number is nearly three times more its Q1 2021 net income of $438 million. Tesla’s adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $2.24 billion in the quarter, up from $1.21 billion in the same year-ago period, a gain of roughly 100%.

Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents decreased to $16.2 billion in the second quarter, according to Tesla, which said that decrease was driven mainly by net debt and finance lease repayments of $1.6 billion, partially offset by free cash flow of $619 million.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported its produced 206,421 vehicles in the second quarter. Of those, the company delivered 201,250 vehicles, nearly 9% more than the first quarter of 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla second-quarter profits top $1bn even as it struggles to handle demand

    A global shortfall of semiconductors has affected the Tesla supply chain as well as car manufacturers across the world Tesla has reported deliveries of 201,250 electric vehicles during the quarter ending 30 June. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters Tesla made a profit of more than $1bn in the last three months even as it struggled to keep up with demand for electric cars in the face of a global chip shortage. The company announced Monday that it has made a profit of $1.14bn in its second quarter, 10 ti

  • Saas company Medallia to be taken private by Thoma Bravo in deal that values company at $6.4 billion

    Medallia Inc. , a software-as-a-service company specializing in customer and employee experience, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal that values the company at $6.4 billion. The deal will take Medallia private again, after it hit public markets in 2019. Under the terms of the deal, Medallia shareholders will receive $34 a share in cash, equal to a premium of about 20% over the stock's closing price on June 10, the last trading day before media reports of

  • Yoke Only: The Tesla Model S Won’t Have a Normal Steering Wheel Option

    Tesla's yoke is here to stay in the Model S -- buyers won't have the option of a regular steering wheel. But will it extend to all over Tesla models?

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Summer Buys

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays such close attention to 90-year-old investor who believes in buying and holding stakes in great businesses for a really long time, look no further than Warren Buffett's track record. As CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has led his company to an average annual return of 20% since taking the helm in 1965. Through 2020, this worked out to an aggregate return of more than 2,800,000%, and it's created over $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders.

  • China's TAL Education expects hit from new private tutoring rules

    China's TAL Education Group said on Sunday that its operations and business prospects could take a hit as a result of Beijing barring for-profit tutoring in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families. News of the rule changes on Friday sent shockwaves through China's $120 billion private tutoring sector and triggered a massive sell-off in the shares of companies including TAL and Gaotu Techedu. Under the new rules, all institutions offering tutoring on the school curriculum will be registered as non-profit organisations, and no new licences will be granted, according to an official document.

  • WallStreetBets Founder on how meme stock craze began

    WallStreetBets Founder Jaime Rogozinski joins Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Julie Hyman to discuss the start of WallStreetBets on Reddit and how meme stocks began to soar.

  • Tesla sales surge 98%; company boosts margins on its less-costly electric cars

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc posted a bigger second-quarter profit than expected on Tuesday thanks to sharply higher sales of its less-expensive electric vehicles, as it raised prices to boost its margins on them. Tesla also cut costs which helped it offset many of the supply chain and microchip shortfalls facing the auto industry. For the first time since late 2019, Tesla profits did not rely on sales of environmental credits to other automakers, a sign of increasing financial health for the manufacturing operation.

  • Tesla reaches milestone with first $1B quarterly profit

    Tesla's quarterly profit has surpassed $1 billion for the first time thanks to the electric car pioneer's ability to navigate through a pandemic-driven computer chip shortage that has caused major headaches for other automakers. The financial milestone announced Monday extended a two-year run of prosperity that has erased questions about Tesla’s long-term viability raised during its early years of losses and production problems. Tesla now has cemented its position as the leader in the shift away from gas-combustion that is expected to make it even more profitable than during its most recent quarter.

  • Monstrous Earnings Week Ahead: Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Amazon in Focus

    Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as over 160 S&P 500 companies along with four of the five “FAANG” companies would report quarterly results. Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release July 26-30, along with earnings previews for select companies.

  • Forty Thousand Fans Cram Into Music Festival as England Takes Huge, but Very Fun, Gamble

    REUTERSHENHAM PARK, England—Some 40,000 unmasked music fans descended on farmland here in rural Suffolk this weekend, for a four-day music festival that represents the country’s biggest real-world experiment so far in living alongside coronavirus, as the country shrugged off all remaining restrictions after 16 months of constraints.The Latitude festival required all attendees to show proof that they were either fully vaccinated or in possession of a negative COVID test as a condition of entry, b

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Amazon Next?

    The world's largest internet retailer also has the largest share price. It could be time for a stock split.

  • Lucid Goes Public. It’s the Fourth Most Valuable EV Stock Now.

    Lucid and Churchill Capital wrapped up their merger. The stock's symbol is now LDIC, rather than CCIV.

  • A-fib, a common heart problem that's easy to miss

    Atrial fibrillation is a common heart problem that most people don't even know they have, but the right medical care can be lifesaving.

  • Bentonville wants to put electric car charging stations at the airport

    The City Council will vote Tuesday night whether to allow two vehicle charging stations at the municipal airport, according to the council's agenda.Why it matters: Interest in electric vehicles is taking off, and charging stations are becoming more necessary.The city wants to get ahead of demand by installing charging stations now, city spokesperson Debbie Griffin tells Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: BETA Technol

  • 'We may see a huge increase in the diabetic population': Severe coronavirus could trigger the disease

    The infection may directly or indirectly damage the pancreas, where the blood sugar-lowering hormone insulin is produced.

  • iRocket to begin rocket engine testing at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center

    Reusable rocket startup iRocket has entered into a new partnership with NASA in its quest to reach commercialization in just two years. The partnership will give iRocket access to testing facilities and engineering support, chiefly at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Access to NASA facilities also means access to test stands – crucial infrastructure that provides controlled conditions for engine testing.

  • Tesla profit surge driven by record car deliveries

    The electric carmaker's revenues nearly doubled in the three months to 30 June compared with last year.

  • 'My heart attack at 45 led me to a new family - and a new body!'

    Amanda Davidson, 50, of Shropshire, transformed her health after meeting her real dad.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for August 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and the most momentum for August 2021.

  • Cowboys News: Randy Gregory ‘unstoppable” in camp, Dalton Schultz impresses

    The Cowboys offense says of Gregory, "We can't stop him;" Dalton Schultz, Ben DiNucci, and Maurice Canady are among other camp notables. | From @ToddBrock24f7