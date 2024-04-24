Tesla's shift on low-cost cars throws Mexico, India factory plans into limbo

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is pictured on a Tesla Model X electric car in Berlin·Reuters
Reuters
3 min read
0
In this article:

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla said on Tuesday that it will use its existing factories to build new and more affordable vehicles as early as late this year, leaving investments in new factories in Mexico and India unlikely in the near term.

The world's top EV maker said it plans to raise production by 50% from 2023 to its current capacity of close to 3 million vehicles before investing in new manufacturing lines.

"This update may result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times," the company said.

Investors cheered the decision not to take the risks of building new models in new factories, with Tesla shares jumping 12% in after-hour trading despite the company's quarterly results missing financial targets.

"I think it's a positive that he's not just barreling ahead with an expansion plan, ignoring the challenges in the market and the fact that he's doing a cheaper vehicle from the existing product line," said Elliot Johnson, chief investment officer at Evolve ETFs, which manages nearly $6 billion in assets, including investments in Tesla and other EV makers.

Reuters exclusively reported on April 5 that Tesla had scrapped plans to launch its cheap vehicle, known as Model 2, which Tesla planned to build in Texas, Mexico and a third country. The Model 2 had been expected to cost $25,000 and drive Tesla’s growth into a mass-market automaker.

Musk had responded to the Reuters report with a message on X that "Reuters is lying." He did not give details and on Tuesday he did not directly address the Reuters report.

Instead, Tesla discussed unidentified new models that appeared to be different products.

In January, Musk said Tesla aimed to deliver the cheaper new model in the second half of 2025, adding that the model will have “revolutionary manufacturing technology” and generate the next wave of growth for Tesla.

But Lars Moravy, head of Tesla's engineering, said on Tuesday that new manufacturing process and production lines come with "some risks," and the automaker made a "major strategy shift" to utilize its facilities to build low-cost vehicles in a fast and efficient manner.

Musk had been expected to meet with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and announce major investments in an auto factory to produce a small, affordable model. Musk canceled at the last minute, citing "very heavy Tesla obligations."

Musk said last year that Tesla will "definitely" build its factory in Mexico, but that the timing of the factory would depend on the economy and interest rates that reduce the affordability of vehicles. He also said that Tesla would start the initial phases of construction last year.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday on its plans in Mexico and India.

Smaller peer Rivian, known for its R1S SUVs and R1T pickup trucks, said last month it would start producing its smaller, less expensive electric R2 SUVs at its existing U.S. factory to hasten deliveries in the first half of 2026. It had previously planned to build the R2 at a new $5 billion plant.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; additional reporting by Abhirup Roy; editing by Peter Henderson and Leslie Adler)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar shaky after euro rebound; yen mired at 34-year low

    However the yen remained mired near a 34-year low versus the U.S. currency, even as Japanese officials stepped up intervention warnings. The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro, sterling and yen - was flat at 105.64 in early Asian trading after slumping 0.4% overnight and touching the lowest level since April 12 at 105.23. The euro was little changed at $1.069975 following Tuesday's 0.45% rally, after data showed business activity in the euro zone expanded at its fastest pace in nearly a year, primarily due to a recovery in services.

  • Tesla Speeds Plan for Cheaper Cars, Calming Fears Over Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is accelerating the launch of less-expensive cars in a bid to revive sagging demand following another disappointing quarter.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingThe electric-vehicle make

  • LG Energy Solution to license out battery patents to block tech infringement, exec says

    LG Energy Solution said on Wednesday it would launch a new business model of licensing out its battery technologies next month, as infringements of the South Korean company's patents surge with competition to supply electric vehicle makers. LGES, the world's second-largest EV battery producer after China's CATL, will also consider issuing warning notices or suing those it suspects are infringing its patents, Lee Han Sun, head of LGES' intellectual property center, said in an interview. "Over the past two or three years, myriads of latecomers have sprung up in the EV battery sector globally, resulting in the spread of a price war and patent infringements," Lee said.

  • Elon Musk Underscores Tesla's Self-Driving Push, Hints at 'Cybercab'

    Much of Tesla's earnings call is focused around the company's reprioritization of making fully autonomous cars work. Chief Executive Elon Musk underscored that in comments to analysts. "If somebody doesn’t believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I think they should not be an investor in the company," he said.

  • Stock market today: US indexes rise as mega-cap earnings take the spotlight

    Investors are betting on strong earnings among mega-cap leaders to help sustain the equity rebound, after stocks suffered heavy losses last week.

  • Visa Profit Surges 17% as Consumer Card Spending Climbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street predictions as US credit-card spending climbed.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingAdjusted net income for the fiscal second quarter ros

  • REITs Q1 Earnings Begin On Solid Note

    Given the recent talk about higher interest rates being a headwind for real estate investment trusts (REITs), investors might anticipate that first-quarter operating results could be lackluster or subpar. However, many initial REIT earnings reports are much better than expected, with several REITs beating the analyst estimates on funds from operations (FFO) or adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Occupancy levels are still high and full-year 2024 FFO guidance looks sound. Take a look at three

  • Best hotel credit cards for April 2024

    Planning your next vacation? Earn rewards, free nights, elite status, and more with these top hotel credit cards.

  • Microsoft-Backed Rubrik’s IPO Is 20 Times Oversubscribed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rubrik Inc., a cloud and data security startup backed by Microsoft Corp., has drawn about 20 times as many orders for its planned initial public offering as there are available shares, people familiar with the situation said.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White Ho

  • Texas Instruments Gives Solid Forecast in Sign of Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gave a bullish revenue forecast for the current quarter, indicating that a slump in demand for industrial and automotive components may be easing.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investor