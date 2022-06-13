Tessa Therapeutics to Host Scientific Session on CD30 CAR-T targeting of CD30+ Lymphomas at the SDCT-REMEDIS Cell Therapy Conference 2022

Tessa Therapeutics Ltd

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessa Therapeutics Ltd. (Tessa), a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing next-generation cancer treatments for hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that the company will host a scientific session during the SDCT-REMEDIS Cell Therapy Conference 2022 being held virtually from June 23-24, 2022.



Tessa’s scientific session will focus on CD30 CAR-T targeting of CD30+ lymphomas and will feature a presentation from Dr. Ivan Horak, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Tessa Therapeutics. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Han Chong Toh, Deputy Medical Director, National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), Associate Professor, Cancer & Stem Cell Biology Program and SingHealth-Duke Global Health Institute, Duke-NUS, and Head of Cancer Immunotherapy at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Cell Therapy Centre.

Tessa is currently advancing two clinical programs leveraging distinct CD30 CAR-T technologies for the treatment of CD30+ lymphomas. Tessa’s lead clinical program – TT11 – is an autologous CD30 targeting CAR-T therapy currently being investigated as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma. Additionally, Tessa is developing an allogenic “off-the-shelf” CD30-CAR EBVST cell therapy – TT11X – targeting relapsed or refractory CD30-positive lymphomas. Data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of both programs was previously presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.

“We are very pleased to host a scientific session at the SDCT-REMEDIS Cell Therapy Conference 2022 as it provides an opportunity to educate researchers on opportunities to treat CD30-positive lymphomas via CAR-T and the unique approaches being advanced by Tessa,” said Dr. Horak. “We look forward to progressing clinical programs investigating our autologous (TT11) and allogenic (TT11X) CAR-T technologies during 2022, with several development milestones expected throughout the year.”

Details on the scientific session are as follows:

Presentation Title: CD30 CAR-T targeting of CD30+ Lymphomas Moderator: Dr. Han Chong Toh, Deputy Medical Director, National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), Associate Professor, Cancer & Stem Cell Biology Program and SingHealth-Duke Global Health Institute, Duke-NUS, and Head of Cancer Immunotherapy at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Cell Therapy Centre Presenter: Dr. Ivan Horak, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Tessa Therapeutics Date and Time: June 23, 2022, 3:25 p.m. (SGT)/3:25 a.m. (EDT)

About Tessa Therapeutics

Tessa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell therapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors. Tessa’s lead clinical asset, TT11, is an autologous CD30-CAR-T therapy currently being investigated as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (Phase 2). TT11 has been granted RMAT designation by the FDA and PRIME designation by European Medicine Agency. Tessa is also advancing an allogeneic “off-the shelf” cell therapy platform targeting a broad range of cancers in which Epstein Barr Virus Specific T Cells (EBVSTs) are augmented with CD30-CAR. A therapy using this platform is currently the subject of a Phase 1 clinical trial in CD30-positive lymphomas. Tessa has its global headquarters in Singapore, where the company has built a state of the art, commercial cell therapy manufacturing facility. For more information on Tessa, visit www.tessacell.com.

