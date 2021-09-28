U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

Tesselate becomes official distributor of Finastra's Fusion Invest software for the Moroccan asset management market

·2 min read

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesselate Africa, a subsidiary of Tesselate Group, and Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, today announced their partnership. Tesselate Africa is now certified as a distributor of Finastra's Fusion Invest solution, bringing a comprehensive front-to-back experience for asset managers to Morocco.

Finastra Logo
Finastra Logo

"With Finastra's global presence and proven technology, combined with Tesselate's local expertise, this move enables asset managers to access our agile, open and collaborative solution to streamline operations and boost transparency. Fusion Invest accelerates investment processes seamlessly with predictable deployment and world-class product support," said Younes Guemouri, Senior Vice President and Managing Director Fusion Invest, Finastra.

In today's uncertain market conditions, asset management firms must balance the needs of their local clients with the requirements of international regulations, increasing pressures on fees and the adoption of new technologies. In Morocco, the focus has been on portfolio management and risk management solutions that can both streamline a controlled investment process and ensure transparency of risk and performance analysis.

"Through this partnership and our Moroccan Centers of Excellence, Tesselate Africa aims to contribute to strengthening Morocco's position as a dynamic financial center in Africa and to consolidate its regional position as a financial hub," added Said Guida, Managing Partner of Tesselate Africa. "We are excited to work with Finastra to bring its proven technology to the region in support of our ambitions here."

With Fusion Invest, asset managers can implement new portfolio strategies seamlessly, at speed and with greater efficiency. Robust models monitor portfolio and balance risk management throughout the investment decision process.

Tesselate has more than a decade of experience in consulting and managing technology projects dedicated to the financial sector, with expertise in corporate banking, risk management, capital markets and asset management. It has deep experience in managing complex projects, helping financial institutions to meet organizational and operational changes to support business growth.

For further information please contact:

Caroline Duff
Global Head of PR
T +44 (0)7917 613586
E caroline.duff@finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tesselate-becomes-official-distributor-of-finastras-fusion-invest-software-for-the-moroccan-asset-management-market-301386388.html

SOURCE Finastra

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.