U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,934.25
    +18.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,886.00
    +114.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,179.00
    +65.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.70
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.06
    +2.29 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.40
    +13.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    +0.0079 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5730
    +0.0040 (+0.11%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    -0.69 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0075 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8700
    -0.1600 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,224.11
    +289.08 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.59
    +15.03 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,704.53
    +5.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Tessera Therapeutics Highlights Advancements Across its Gene Writing™ and Delivery Platforms Including Proof of Concept Data in Non-Human Primates

Tessera Therapeutics
·6 min read
Tessera Therapeutics
Tessera Therapeutics

  • RNA Gene Writing™ platform demonstrates clinically relevant levels of in vivo rewriting in the genome of liver cells of non-human primates following a single administration

  • RNA Gene Writing™ platform generates tumor-clearing CAR T cells by all-RNA delivery

  • RNA Gene Writers™ demonstrate programmable writing to facilitate targeted DNA integration and ability to make small and large changes at the same time in human cells

  • DNA Gene Writing™ platform promotes sustained and high levels of transgene expression in non-human primates, potentially extending the reach of conventional AAV-based gene therapy

  • Proprietary LNP platform demonstrates the ability to deliver to hematopoietic stem cells and T cells in vivo in both mice and non-human primates

  • Company to present at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on January 9th, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PST

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Therapeutics, the biotechnology company pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as Gene Writing™, today announced advancements across its Gene Writing™ and non-viral delivery platforms including data demonstrating the potential of Gene Writers™ to write therapeutic messages in the genome of non-human primates (NHPs), to generate tumor-clearing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells by all-RNA delivery, and the ability to target non-viral delivery systems to hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and T cells. The Company will highlight these data and other recent progress in a presentation at 1:30 p.m. PST today at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, California.

“These important new data sets in non-human primates represent a pivotal milestone for our Company and speak to the immense potential of Gene Writing to make almost any type of genetic change necessary to address human disease,” said Michael Severino, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tessera and CEO-partner of Flagship Pioneering. “Our preclinical studies demonstrate that we can deliver our Gene Writers to the right location, in the liver and beyond, and make therapeutic alterations to the genome. In genetic medicine, success in NHPs is highly predictive of success in human trials, and with these data, we are one step closer to bringing our novel genetic medicines into the clinic.”

Michael Holmes, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Tessera, added, “While the fields of genome engineering and non-viral delivery have made important strides, they have not yet yielded the tools needed to safely deliver and broadly engineer the genome to drive potentially curative changes in target cells with high efficiency, specificity, and fidelity. Building on nature’s way of writing DNA, we can engineer our Gene Writers to broadly write and rewrite DNA sequences in the genome across a wide range of cell types in vivo, including liver, hematopoietic stem cells, and T cells with all-RNA compositions that permit the use of non-viral delivery platforms. This represents a true feat for the genetic medicine field.”

Tessera is developing a broad set of Gene Writer™ systems to make nearly any type of genetic change needed to treat or cure disease. RNA Gene Writers™ are based on retrotransposon biochemistry and use target primed reverse transcription to engineer the genome in diverse ways, without making double-strand DNA breaks, using all-RNA compositions of matter. The Company’s proprietary non-viral lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are designed to deliver Gene Writers™ to targeted tissues, potentially enabling the application of Gene Writing™ therapies in vivo. DNA Gene Writers™ are based on recombinase or transposase element biochemistry and have been engineered to integrate a therapeutically relevant payload of choice.

RNA Gene Writers™ Make Precise Alterations, Insert Exon- and Gene-Length Sequences Using All-RNA Compositions

Tessera’s RNA Gene Writers™ demonstrate the ability to make a precise, single base pair alteration in vivo at the causative locus for phenylketonuria (PKU) in NHPs using all RNA-LNP compositions of matter, achieving clinically relevant rewriting efficiencies, with up to 35% of alleles in the liver edited seven days after a single intravenous administration. Additionally, data from studies in other preclinical models demonstrate that RNA Gene Writers™ can correct to wild type the mutation that causes sickle cell disease at a high efficiency, resulting in the nearly complete conversion of protein production from mutated sickle-causing hemoglobin to normal hemoglobin.

Additional data demonstrate the ability to write longer sequences and entire genes with high efficiency and specificity. RNA Gene Writers™ were engineered to insert DNA sequences at defined target sites in the genome, including the insertion of a 150-base pair sequence with single-nucleotide precision at efficiencies of up to 40% of alleles in human cell lines. This suggests the potential for RNA Gene Writers™ to insert entire exons or ultimately genes at their native site to correct genetic loci where multiple mutations may occur in a patient population. RNA Gene Writers™ have shown integration of functional CAR templates into primary human T cells with all-RNA delivery and demonstrated potent tumor-killing activity in vitro and in vivo in mouse tumor models. Furthermore, multiplexing – combined writing and rewriting to make small and large changes simultaneously – can be achieved and may better enable next-generation cell-based therapies.

DNA Gene Writers™ Drive Durable Transgene Expression

Tessera’s DNA Gene Writers™, when co-administered with an adeno-associated virus (AAV) containing the DNA template, promoted durable expression of a transgene in the liver of NHPs, resulting in sustained expression at levels 5x higher than achieved with an episomal AAV control, even after partial hepatectomy and despite being delivered at one-fifth the dosage.

Novel LNP Delivery Highlights Potential for In Vivo Gene Writing in Extrahepatic Tissues

In NHP studies, Tessera’s proprietary LNPs demonstrated the ability to deliver to HSCs and T cells in vivo with >30%, and >45% efficiency, respectively, demonstrating the potential for the creation of additional in vivo Gene Writing™ therapies.

The Company plans to present these data at future scientific conferences.

About Tessera’s Gene Writing™ Technology

Gene Writing™ can make permanent therapeutic alterations to the human genome, offering the potential for a new category of genetic medicines with broad therapeutic applications both in vivo and ex vivo. Tessera’s Gene Writer™ systems, which can be delivered as RNA or DNA, enable the correction of single nucleotides, the deletion or insertion of short DNA sequences, and the writing of exons or entire genes into the genome. Gene Writers™ are based on nature’s genome architects, mobile genetic elements (MGEs)—the most abundant class of genes across the tree of life, representing approximately half of the human genome. Tessera’s research engine further engineers the discovered Gene Writer candidates to optimize for efficiency, specificity, and fidelity—enabling the full spectrum of genome editing outcomes and bringing the possibility of curing serious diseases with a genetic basis closer to reality.

About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering Gene Writing™, which consists of multiple technology platforms designed to offer scientists and clinicians the ability to write therapeutic messages into the human genome, thereby potentially curing diseases at their source. Coupled with pioneering innovations in non-viral delivery to introduce therapeutic messages where they are needed, Gene Writing™ enables the correction of single nucleotides, the deletion or insertion of short DNA sequences, and the writing of entire genes into the genome, offering the potential for a new category of therapeutics to realize the promise of genetic medicine. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

For more information about Tessera, please visit www.tesseratherapeutics.com.

Contact

Anne Shelton, M.D., Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications, LLC

ashelton@lifescicomms.com

+1-734-276-2316


Recommended Stories

  • Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?

    It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...

  • Bryan Kohberger case: Knife sheath points to possible target, experts say

    The knife sheath that investigators found next to two victims could indicate they were the target of the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus.

  • US Department of Agriculture approves first-ever vaccine for honeybees

    Biotech firm Dalan Animal Health recently developed a vaccine to protect honeybees from American Foulbrood disease, a bacteria that can kill entire hives.

  • Virgin Orbit launch today – live: UK’s first-ever rocket mission to blast off from Cornwall spaceport

    Rocket expected to be first ever to leave from UK soil, and first satellites to be launched from Europe

  • Brazil's soybean harvest off to slow start -AgRural

    Harvesting of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop had reached 0.04% of the national planted area on Thursday last week, compared with 0.2% at the same time a year earlier, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. The consultancy cited disruption to field work because of wet conditions in states including top soybean grower Mato Grosso. In Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, where planting of the last soybean areas is still in progress, the hot and dry weather is worrying farmers, but there is still no definitive confirmation of crop failure.

  • New type of supernova could eat a planet's atmosphere from 150 million light years away

    There are those who will tell you that we need to colonize Mars and as many other places as we can, because Earth is on its way down the tube. As we plunge headlong into a future increasingly defined by anthropogenic climate change (or some other catastrophic disaster which renders Earth uninhabitable) there’s something appealing about the idea of packing up and starting over someplace else. That’s the premise behind SYFY’s own upcoming deep space science fiction series, The Ark (debuting Feb. 1

  • James Webb Telescope reveals barred galaxies billions of years ago

    The University of Texas said that, for the first time, new images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed galaxies with stellar bars in the early universe.

  • A dead NASA satellite is returning to Earth after 38 years in space

    After nearly four decades in space, NASA’s retried Earth Radiation Budget Satellite is about to fall from the sky.

  • Mexico inflation below forecasts in December, core inflation cools

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's headline inflation ended 2022 slightly below analysts' expectations, while core inflation finally appeared to have peaked, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday. Annual headline inflation in December reached 7.82%, up moderately from 7.80% in November, but still below the record 8.70% reached in August and September. Meanwhile the core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, hit 8.35% on an annual basis in December, dropping from November's 8.51%, and the first slowdown since its stubborn upwards cycle began.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Earnings Remain Key Risk for Tech Stocks After Worst Year Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Relieved to have turned the page on the worst year for stocks in more than a decade, investors are finding that pricey share valuations and shrinking earnings still stand in the way of any swift bounceback for Big Tech.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Afr

  • Kirby stock rises as it continues strategic plan for marine transport and distribution units

    Kirby Corp. stock rose 2% in premarket trades Monday after the company said it remains open to opportunities to maximize value after wrapping up a strategic review of its distribution and services business. The Houston company said the market for mergers and acquisitions remains constrained partly because of a higher cost of borrowing to finance deals, but it will continue to weigh "any and all opportunities" for both its marine transport as well as its distribution and services businesses.

  • Goldman Sachs readies biggest layoffs since the financial crisis

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group will start cutting thousands of jobs across the firm from Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move said, as it prepares for a tough economic environment. Just over 3,000 employees will be let go, one of the sources said, but the final number is yet to be determined. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet disclosed publicly.

  • Secure 2.0: How the new retirement law may affect you and your savings

    The new law allows bigger catch-up contributions, help for part-time workers, tax credit for savers, delayed RMDs, and more. Here's what's in it for you.

  • DoorDash Wants to Run Your Errands Now

    DoorDash started in 2013 helping restaurants meet their delivery demands, and the business has grown exponentially and currently has over 50% of the food delivery service market. DoorDash wasn't just a great business for restaurants needing help meeting the demand of delivery services, but for the consumers who were requesting delivery service as well. DoorDash came to the rescue, and they brought fries with that.

  • Elon Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California in Tesla shareholder suit, wants Texas

    Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

  • Macy's Stock Slumps As Retailer Cautions On Holiday Quarter Spending

    "Based on current macro-economic indicators, we believe the consumer will continue to be pressured in 2023, particularly in the first half," said CEO Jeff Gennette.

  • China Readies for Reopening With Huge Quota for Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China issued a generous quota for crude imports in a sign that its refiners are set to increase output as the nation moves away from Covid-Zero policy. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantThe count

  • How eBay Makes Money: Seller Transactions and Marketing Services

    Though eBay is free for buyers, the $24.6 billion company generates significant revenue from its sellers and through advertisements.