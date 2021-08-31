U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,371.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,604.50
    +7.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.30
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    -0.44 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8990
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,650.91
    -249.06 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.91
    +9.05 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.76
    -39.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Tesseral Technologies announces industry-leading partnership for geothermal energy exploration and development with Petrolern LLC

·3 min read

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Tesseral Technologies and Petrolern LLC are honoured to announce a partnership to defy industry standards by integrating their respective technologies in geothermal and geomechanics. This partnership creates unique solutions for the exploration and development of geothermal resources. The unified collaboration will integrate subsurface geology with advanced geophysics and geomechanics to advance imaging of faults and fractures; and monitoring their mechanical evolutions which will be instrumental in achieving success in geothermal projects.

In the field of seismic imaging and modeling, Tesseral's patented technology is the industry leader. The Duplex wave methodology distinctively visualizes subtle fracturing and faults, which are a key differentiators in defining and de-risking projects. These methods are vital to ensure successful geothermal projects, as the understanding of fracture systems in relation to risk mitigation and geohazards are imperative in creating an accurate characterization of the reservoir.

Petrolern is an industry leader in developing subsurface technologies for geothermal exploration and development, and generating profitable geothermal electricity and heat from both lower-temperature sedimentary resources and Enhanced Geothermal Systems, and specifically repurposed late-stage oil and gas wells. Petrolern has innovative and proprietary technologies to map geothermal play fairways and to characterize, monitor and visualize geomechanical characteristics of subsurface formations and fractures.

Tesseral Technologies president, Ivan Iantsevitch says "Our Company is incredibly proud and passionate about the collaboration and partnership with Petrolern. We believe that the combination of our technologies will bring something new and important to the market. I am excited about our collective ability to offer a truly integrated, multi-disciplinary workflow to our customers. This is the motive and inspiration behind the collaboration between the companies. We recognize the importance of geothermal and CO2 sequestration projects to managing the world's emissions, and we believe our collaboration with Petrolern can make a difference to ensure the success of these efforts."

Petrolern's CEO, Dr. Hamed Soroush remarks, "We are delighted to work with Tesseral to integrate our award-winning subsurface characterization and monitoring technologies with their outstanding duplex wave migration technology that is a great fit to significantly improve the current state-of-the-art in characterization of geothermal systems. This alliance represents a major step in our strategy to grow Petrolern's global footprint in geothermal, while we equally envision applications to carbon storage and oil and gas use cases, as well."

About Tesseral Technologies Inc.: Tesseral Technologies Inc. is part of the TETRALE GROUP of companies, headquartered in Calgary, AB, Canada, founded in 2015 and specializing the development of proprietary digital geophysical software and service for oil and gas, geothermal, CO2 sequestration, mining, construction, and environmental applications. The company services are seismic modeling, planning, imaging, processing, and interpretation.

About Petrolern LLC: Petrolern LLC, founded in 2014, is an industry leader in providing innovative clean energy solutions to geothermal, carbon storage and oil and gas applications. It has been the recipient of several prestigious awards from the United States Department of Energy and private industry. Petrolern' score competencies include advanced geomechanics, artificial intelligence, real-time subsurface characterization and monitoring, mapping geothermal play fairways, and selection and conversion of late- stage oil and gas wells to profitable geothermal energy.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tesseral-technologies-announces-industry-leading-partnership-for-geothermal-energy-exploration-and-development-with-petrolern-llc-301365723.html

SOURCE Tesseral Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/31/c1921.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Investors in Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) have unfortunately lost 87% over the last three years

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA ) share price has gained some 56% in...

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Soar as Solar Costs Continue to Drop

    The cost to build a solar power plant has fallen around 90% in the last decade, according to Our World in Data, and costs are only going lower from here. The U.S. Department of Energy would like to reduce costs by another 60% over the next decade, which would make everything from utility-scale solar to residential rooftop solar financially compelling in nearly the entire country. As the cost of solar energy comes down, who will win on the stock market?

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Have $300? 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In a market where high valuations  are increasingly becoming the norm, finding stocks trading at reasonable prices isn't always easy. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has enjoyed remarkable growth in revenue and share price throughout the pandemic. Pinterest's image search-and-share business model has made it a popular choice with an increasingly broad audience, from everyday consumers looking for inspiration to global brands seeking to expand their customer base through targeted ads.