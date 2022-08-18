U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Test data management market, Growing consumer spending on technological solutions - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Test Data Management Market size is expected to grow by USD 761.92 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Test Data Management Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Test Data Management Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

This report extensively covers test data management market segmentation by

  • Application (on-premise and cloud-based)

  • Component (solutions and services)

  • Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market is driven by the growing adoption of automation by enterprises. In addition, the growing consumer spending on technological solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the Test Data Management Market. Request Free Sample Report.

Major Five Test Data Management Companies:

  • ANSYS Inc.: The company operates through one business segment that is simulation software and services, through which, it offers variety of software and related services to customers from the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports sectors.

  • BMC Software Inc.: The company offers test data management solution which includes an end-to-end combination of the technology, expertise, and best practices needed to support a data protection and optimization initiative across the enterprise.

  • Cigniti Technologies Ltd.: The company offers test data management solutions for centralized data governance, automated data management, data analysis and identification, and high availability

  • Dassault Systemes SE: he company offers software solutions, for the development of a new concept to the realistic experience of the resultant product, through all stages of detailed design, scientific simulation and manufacturing.

  • DATPROF: The company offers test data management products such as data masking, data subsetting, data automation, and data discovery products.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy sample report now!

Test Data Management Market Driver

The increasing adoption of automation by businesses is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the worldwide test data management market. TDM expedites the procedure and greatly improves its effectiveness. Automating the procedure during the development and testing phase ensures the calibre of the test outcomes. Long-term time savings, reduced effort, and continual assistance in the discovery of data problems are all benefits of TDM. During the projection period, market expansion will be fueled by the rising adoption of automation. Download Free Sample Report.

Test Data Management Market Challenges

The lack of awareness and standardization is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global test data management sector. If there isn't a consistent data request form, the testing cycles may take longer because the team will be requesting for data in different formats, which may be confusing.

Related Reports:

Cloud Based Workload Scheduling Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud-based workload scheduling software market share is expected to increase by USD 4.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.33%.

Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2026:The mobile ticketing market share in the transportation sector is expected to increase by USD 12.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%.

Test Data Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 761.92 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.32

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ANSYS Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, DATPROF, Delphix Corp., Ekobit d.o.o, ESCO Technologies Inc., GenRocket Inc. , Hexagon AB, Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mage Inc., Oracle Corp., Original Software Group Ltd., Parasoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Solix Technologies Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 BMC Software Inc.

  • 11.4 Broadcom Inc.

  • 11.5 Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

  • 11.6 DATPROF

  • 11.7 Delphix Corp.

  • 11.8 Ekobit d.o.o

  • 11.9 Informatica LLC

  • 11.10 Infosys Ltd.

  • 11.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 11.12 Oracle Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/test-data-management-market-growing-consumer-spending-on-technological-solutions---technavio-301607420.html

SOURCE Technavio

