Test data management market, Growing consumer spending on technological solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Test Data Management Market size is expected to grow by USD 761.92 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Test Data Management Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

This report extensively covers test data management market segmentation by

Application (on-premise and cloud-based)

Component (solutions and services)

Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market is driven by the growing adoption of automation by enterprises. In addition, the growing consumer spending on technological solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the Test Data Management Market.

Major Five Test Data Management Companies:

ANSYS Inc.: The company operates through one business segment that is simulation software and services, through which, it offers variety of software and related services to customers from the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports sectors.

BMC Software Inc.: The company offers test data management solution which includes an end-to-end combination of the technology, expertise, and best practices needed to support a data protection and optimization initiative across the enterprise.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.: The company offers test data management solutions for centralized data governance, automated data management, data analysis and identification, and high availability

Dassault Systemes SE: he company offers software solutions, for the development of a new concept to the realistic experience of the resultant product, through all stages of detailed design, scientific simulation and manufacturing.

DATPROF: The company offers test data management products such as data masking, data subsetting, data automation, and data discovery products.



Test Data Management Market Driver

The increasing adoption of automation by businesses is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the worldwide test data management market. TDM expedites the procedure and greatly improves its effectiveness. Automating the procedure during the development and testing phase ensures the calibre of the test outcomes. Long-term time savings, reduced effort, and continual assistance in the discovery of data problems are all benefits of TDM. During the projection period, market expansion will be fueled by the rising adoption of automation.

Test Data Management Market Challenges

The lack of awareness and standardization is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global test data management sector. If there isn't a consistent data request form, the testing cycles may take longer because the team will be requesting for data in different formats, which may be confusing.

Test Data Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 761.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ANSYS Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, DATPROF, Delphix Corp., Ekobit d.o.o, ESCO Technologies Inc., GenRocket Inc. , Hexagon AB, Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mage Inc., Oracle Corp., Original Software Group Ltd., Parasoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Solix Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

