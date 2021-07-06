'Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown' arrives September 22nd, 2022

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown , the long-awaited third open-world entry in the Test Drive series, at last has a release date, but fans are in for quite the wait. Publisher Nacon plans to release the game on September 22nd, 2022.

The company made the announcement during a Nacon Connect livestream . Developer KT Racing says the automotive MMO will take place in Hong Kong, following the Oahu and Ibiza settings of previous games, and it's recreating the region in a 1:1 scale. Along with urban areas, you can expect to explore forests, mountains, marshes and beaches.

The game will feature a racing tournament as well as a conflict between two clans, the Streets and the Sharps. You'll join one of them, try to rise through the ranks and attempt to overthrow your rival clan. More details about the first Test Drive Unlimited game in over a decade will emerge in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Nacon and developer Daedalic provided another look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum , which is scheduled to arrive in fall 2022. It mixes stealth and parkour, and takes place in parts of Middle-earth that you might not have seen before. You'll encounter some other familiar characters, including Legolas' father Thranduil and Gandalf.

There was also an announcement and brief teaser for RoboCop: Rogue City, in which the legendary cyborg is tasked with cleaning up the streets of Old Detroit. It's a first-person shooter from developer Teyon and it's coming to PC and consoles in 2023.