Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market will Decelerate at a CAGR of -4.57% through 2021-2026, Increasing the Spread Of COVID-19 Globally to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the test kits market for coronavirus testing market and it is expected to decrease by USD -13.39 bn during 2021-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of -4.57% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2022-2026

The increasing spread of COVID-19 globally, increasing screening of passengers in airports, and government regulations for healthcare service providers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, poor healthcare settings in developing countries, inaccuracy associated with rapid diagnostic tests, and threats associated with counterfeit testing kits will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our test kits market for coronavirus testing market report covers the following areas:

  • Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market size

  • Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market trends

  • Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market industry analysis

This study identifies Increasing initiatives from start-ups as one of the prime reasons driving the test kits market for coronavirus testing market growth during the next few years.

Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Advaite Inc.

  • Beijing Innotec Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • BGI Group

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Biomedomics Inc.

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Cellex Inc.

  • Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Dynamiker Biotechnology Tianjin Co. Ltd.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the test kits market for coronavirus testing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the test kits market for coronavirus testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the test kits market for the coronavirus testing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the test kits market for coronavirus testing market vendors

Test Kits Market For Corona Virus Testing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of -4.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

$-13.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.0

Regional analysis

Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Rest of World (ROW) at 10%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Spain, Russia, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Advaite Inc., Beijing Innotec Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomedomics Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cellex Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., Dynamiker Biotechnology Tianjin Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Mayo Medical Laboratories, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc, QIAGEN NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Safecare Biotech Hangzhou Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 BGI Group

  • 10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.6 bioMerieux SA

  • 10.7 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.9 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • generated by emerging segments in healthcare: Growing adoption of healthcare supplies for home-based healthcare, home medical devices, and other advanced application areas such as robotic surgery will aid in the growth of this market.

