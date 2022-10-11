Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market will Decelerate at a CAGR of -4.57% through 2021-2026, Increasing the Spread Of COVID-19 Globally to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the test kits market for coronavirus testing market and it is expected to decrease by USD -13.39 bn during 2021-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of -4.57% during the forecast period.
The increasing spread of COVID-19 globally, increasing screening of passengers in airports, and government regulations for healthcare service providers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, poor healthcare settings in developing countries, inaccuracy associated with rapid diagnostic tests, and threats associated with counterfeit testing kits will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our test kits market for coronavirus testing market report covers the following areas:
Test Kits Market for Corona Virus Testing Market Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Abbott Laboratories
Advaite Inc.
Beijing Innotec Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
BGI Group
Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
Biomedomics Inc.
bioMerieux SA
Cellex Inc.
Chembio Diagnostics Inc.
Danaher Corp.
Dynamiker Biotechnology Tianjin Co. Ltd.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of -4.57%
Market growth 2022-2026
$-13.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
25.0
Regional analysis
Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Rest of World (ROW) at 10%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Spain, Russia, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Advaite Inc., Beijing Innotec Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomedomics Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cellex Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., Dynamiker Biotechnology Tianjin Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Mayo Medical Laboratories, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc, QIAGEN NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Safecare Biotech Hangzhou Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Non-government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 BGI Group
10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
10.6 bioMerieux SA
10.7 Danaher Corp.
10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.9 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc
10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
10.11 Siemens AG
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
generated by emerging segments in healthcare: Growing adoption of healthcare supplies for home-based healthcare, home medical devices, and other advanced application areas such as robotic surgery will aid in the growth of this market.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
