U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.00
    +10.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,556.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,283.00
    +61.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,025.90
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.17
    -1.08 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.50
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4220
    -0.2660 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,330.81
    +1,135.50 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.44
    +26.80 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,190.81
    +347.32 (+1.29%)
     

Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026|Driven by Expansion of Telecommunication Networks | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test and measurement equipment market in APAC is set to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The test and measurement equipment market share growth in APAC by the GPTE segment is significant for revenue generation. One major reason for the high market share of the segment in APAC is the increased demand for electronic products in the region. The volume sales of consumer electronics are expected to increase in the forecast years owing to the development of new and updated electronic products.

Attractive Opportunities in Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a Free
Sample Report!

Test and measurement equipment market in APAC: Scope

The test and measurement equipment market in APAC covers the following areas:

Test and measurement equipment market in APAC: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the T and M equipment industry in Asia-Pacific (APAC) growth is the expansion of telecommunication networks. According to Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), China's 5G connections are expected to reach 893 million by 2025. In addition, mobile data traffic is expected to grow from 12 GB/ smartphone/ month in 2020 to 37 GB/smartphone/month. The rise in Internet traffic is attributed to the increase in mobile Internet subscribers and the sales of smartphones in the region. The standardization of the 5G telecommunication network ahead of schedule is expected to increase the investment in cell tower and network infrastructure upgrading during the forecast period. There has been a continuous expansion of 4G networks in APAC. It is expected that 4G networks will be available to 69% of the population in APAC by 2025. These factors are expected to drive the demand for T&M equipment in APAC during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the test and measurement equipment industry in APAC growth are the rising demand for rental T and M equipment and outsourcing due to the emergence of new third-party service providers. Although significant demand for T&M equipment arises from field applications, the R&D, manufacturing, and standalone projects represent considerable scope for growth of T&M rental and outsourcing. For instance, the global SATS market witnesses many vendors opting for outsourcing packaging and testing operations of semiconductor and chipset devices to dedicated service providers. The adoption of T&M equipment renting and outsourcing is expected to continue to grow in the future, especially among small- and medium-scale enterprises due to the limited capital budget and low cost of T&M equipment rental and outsourcing. This will negatively affect the sales revenue of vendors in the T&M equipment market during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Test and measurement equipment market in APAC: Segmentation Analysis

The test and measurement equipment market in APAC analysis includes segmentation by product (GPTE, ATE, WTE, calibration, and others), end-user (electronics, communication, general industry, A and D, and others), and geography (Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Rest of APAC).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.


Companies Mentioned

The test and measurement equipment market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Advantest Corp.

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Anritsu Corp.

  • Bruker Corp.

  • Cohu Inc.

  • EXFO Inc.

  • Fortive Corp.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • HORIBA Ltd.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • National Instruments Corp.

  • Oxford Instruments Plc

  • Renishaw Plc

  • Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • Spirent Communications Plc

  • Teradyne Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Viavi Solutions Inc.

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

  • NetScout Systems Inc.

To know about vendor offerings - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports:

  • The bending machine market share is expected to increase by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.84%. Download a free sample now!

  • The heat exchanger market share is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%. Download a free sample now!

Test And Measurement Equipment Market In APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.89

Performing market contribution

APAC at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Bruker Corp., Cohu Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, Renishaw Plc, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, Teradyne Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and NetScout Systems Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 GPTE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 ATE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 WTE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 General industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 A and D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Advantest Corp.

  • 11.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 11.5 Anritsu Corp.

  • 11.6 Bruker Corp.

  • 11.7 EXFO Inc.

  • 11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.9 HORIBA Ltd.

  • 11.10 Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • 11.11 National Instruments Corp.

  • 11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/test-and-measurement-equipment-market-in-apac-to-grow-by-usd-1-79-billion-from-2021-to-2026driven-by-expansion-of-telecommunication-networks--technavio-301523849.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Don't Call Me an Apple Bear, But You Might Not Like What I Have to Say

    It has rarely paid to be bearish on Apple as the stock has been a long-run winner. The buy-and-hold investor has made out the best in the past thirty-plus years, but once in a while the charts tell a message that we need to pass on.

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Poli

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Alleghany shareholder sues to block $11.6 billion Berkshire buyout over lack of disclosures

    Alleghany Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was sued on Wednesday by a shareholder who accused the insurance company of making inadequate and misleading disclosures about the $11.6 billion takeover. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Shiva Stein said Alleghany failed in a proxy statement to adequately explain the financial basis for the "fairness opinion" issued by its bankers at Goldman Sachs, which assessed whether the deal was fair to shareholders. Absent additional disclosures, "plaintiff will be unable to make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction, and she is thus threatened with irreparable harm," the complaint said.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Top Financial Stocks for April 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Here’s How China’s Lockdowns Are Rippling Through Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s lockdowns to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 have battered the economy, stalling production in major cities like Shanghai, and halting spending by millions of people shut in their homes. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents

  • Top Materials Stocks for April 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Electric vehicles: VinFast exec details U.S. factory plans, battery recycling, and new models

    VinFast Deputy CEO of Global Sales Emmanuel Bret joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss plans for the company’s U.S. factory, battery recycling, new models, and the outlook for electric vehicles.

  • Walmart Makes a Big Move to Take on Amazon, Digital Rivals

    The fight for talent between tech giants has always been intense, but new forays into places like the metaverse, artificial intelligence and digital advertising have made the tug-of-war even more competitive. From big names like Google and Facebook , known now as Meta Platforms, trading talent, to lesser known tech players but major retailers like Walmart and Amazon , having tech skills makes a person hugely valuable. The talent wars have become so pitched that the longstanding practice of forcing departing employees to sign non-compete agreements has come under fire from courts and state regulatory authorities, who say it smothers free market competition.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for April 2022

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.