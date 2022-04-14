Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026|Driven by Expansion of Telecommunication Networks | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test and measurement equipment market in APAC is set to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The test and measurement equipment market share growth in APAC by the GPTE segment is significant for revenue generation. One major reason for the high market share of the segment in APAC is the increased demand for electronic products in the region. The volume sales of consumer electronics are expected to increase in the forecast years owing to the development of new and updated electronic products.

Attractive Opportunities in Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Test and measurement equipment market in APAC: Scope

The test and measurement equipment market in APAC covers the following areas:

Test and measurement equipment market in APAC: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the T and M equipment industry in Asia-Pacific (APAC) growth is the expansion of telecommunication networks. According to Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), China's 5G connections are expected to reach 893 million by 2025. In addition, mobile data traffic is expected to grow from 12 GB/ smartphone/ month in 2020 to 37 GB/smartphone/month. The rise in Internet traffic is attributed to the increase in mobile Internet subscribers and the sales of smartphones in the region. The standardization of the 5G telecommunication network ahead of schedule is expected to increase the investment in cell tower and network infrastructure upgrading during the forecast period. There has been a continuous expansion of 4G networks in APAC. It is expected that 4G networks will be available to 69% of the population in APAC by 2025. These factors are expected to drive the demand for T&M equipment in APAC during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the test and measurement equipment industry in APAC growth are the rising demand for rental T and M equipment and outsourcing due to the emergence of new third-party service providers. Although significant demand for T&M equipment arises from field applications, the R&D, manufacturing, and standalone projects represent considerable scope for growth of T&M rental and outsourcing. For instance, the global SATS market witnesses many vendors opting for outsourcing packaging and testing operations of semiconductor and chipset devices to dedicated service providers. The adoption of T&M equipment renting and outsourcing is expected to continue to grow in the future, especially among small- and medium-scale enterprises due to the limited capital budget and low cost of T&M equipment rental and outsourcing. This will negatively affect the sales revenue of vendors in the T&M equipment market during the forecast period.

Test and measurement equipment market in APAC: Segmentation Analysis

The test and measurement equipment market in APAC analysis includes segmentation by product (GPTE, ATE, WTE, calibration, and others), end-user (electronics, communication, general industry, A and D, and others), and geography (Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Rest of APAC).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Companies Mentioned

The test and measurement equipment market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advantest Corp.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Anritsu Corp.

Bruker Corp.

Cohu Inc.

EXFO Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

HORIBA Ltd.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

Oxford Instruments Plc

Renishaw Plc

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Spirent Communications Plc

Teradyne Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

NetScout Systems Inc.

Test And Measurement Equipment Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.89 Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Bruker Corp., Cohu Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, Renishaw Plc, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, Teradyne Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and NetScout Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 GPTE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 ATE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 WTE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 General industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 A and D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Advantest Corp.

11.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

11.5 Anritsu Corp.

11.6 Bruker Corp.

11.7 EXFO Inc.

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

11.9 HORIBA Ltd.

11.10 Keysight Technologies Inc.

11.11 National Instruments Corp.

11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

