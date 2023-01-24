Test and measurement market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global test and measurement market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,119.5 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%. North America will account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Test and Measurement Market 2023-2027

Global test and measurement market - Five Forces

The global test and measurement market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global test and measurement market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global test and measurement market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (Wireless test equipment, GPTE, Semiconductor test equipment, and Real-time test equipment), and end-user (Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunication, Semiconductor and electronics, and Others).

The wireless test equipment segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. There will be a huge demand for such testing equipment due to the increase in smartphone demand. This wireless testing and measuring equipment is used by mobile phone manufacturers to test their phones based on various technology formats, such as LTE, global system for mobile communications (GSM), worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX), and general packet radio service (GPRS). In addition, the development of 5G technologies will create a great impact in developed regions like North America and Europe, which will drive the global market. Therefore, such factors will boost segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global test and measurement market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global test and measurement market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is because of the growth of telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, and other sectors in the US and the high spending on defense aircraft by the country's government. The automotive industry in the US also contributes significantly to market growth in the country, owing to the high adoption of advanced equipment. Various manufacturers from different industries are focusing on establishing their operations in the US owing to its abundant natural resources, political stability, highly educated and productive workforce, and business-conducive environment. Canada and Mexico are also significant revenue contributors to the market in North America due to the increasing demand for test and measurement equipment from the communications and electronic sectors.

Global test and measurement market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in the number of smart-connected devices is notably driving the test and measurement equipment market growth .

The performance of smart consumer electronics products is optimized through technological advances and innovations such as a 4K display and surface-mount technology (SMT) components, and they are connected over a network.

The functionality of these innovations depends on the performance of the components and internal circuits.

Furthermore, most of the technologies depend on digital processing and require testing before they are launched in the market.

Therefore, the development of smart consumer electronics products is estimated to increase the demand for such equipment which is expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Recent development in test and measurement equipment are emerging trends in the test and measurement equipment market .

The global market is witnessing a range of new product launches owing to the increase in demand. The new product will further motivate consumers to purchase such equipment.

Furthermore, these new product launches also increase the competition in the market, which, in turn, will lead to innovation and differentiation.

One of the important product launches in 2021 have been by Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI Solutions).

It announced the launch of the new fiber test and measurement solutions, expanding the industry's most complete portfolio for fiber-optic testing. Such types of developments are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Economic volatility and the highly cyclic nature of the electronics industry are major challenges impeding test and measurement equipment market growth.

The sale of electronic goods and equipment is highly cyclic in nature, and their demand varies greatly with the economy, due to which the industry may have wide fluctuations in unit demand for their products. Since the cycle of technology and seasonal demand is largely unpredictable, it becomes a challenge for many companies to adjust rapidly to changes in market conditions.

One of the major drivers for the short lifecycle of smartphones and other electronic devices these days is that when a new product with novel features is launched, people are compelled to upgrade to these latest devices. But, this trend is very hard to maintain for long periods of time as technological limitations grow closer.

The lack of additional new features or technological changes in devices will ultimately lead to restrained demand for electronic devices. Hence, such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this test and measurement market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the test and measurement market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the test and measurement market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the test and measurement market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of test and measurement market vendors

Test And Measurement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,119.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., Anritsu Corp., Ceyear Technologies Co. Ltd., EXFO Inc., Fastech Telecommunications, Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Mission Critical Electronics, National Instruments Corp., Premier Measurement Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SPX Corp., Teradyne Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

