U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,580.21
    -292.05 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

This Is a Test, Please Disregard

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire.

This is test archived asset.
This is test archived asset.

This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire.

This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire.

This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire.

€ £ ¥ ° © µ ® ¢ ± ≤ ≥ ¼ ¿ β

This Is a Test From PR Newswire

This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire. This is a test from PR Newswire.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-is-a-test-please-disregard-301261660.html

SOURCE TEST

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Ether Jumps to All-Time High as Bitcoin Stalls Despite JPMorgan’s $130K Call

    The action was in ether on Friday, as the second-biggest cryptocurrency's price jumped to a new all-time high.

  • NIO Trading Higher After Strong March Deliveries

    The Chinese EV manufacturer reported March deliveries of 7,257 vehicles, an impressive 373% year-over-year increase.

  • Seduced by Archegos' growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback

    U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang was looking for a second chance on Wall Street after falling from grace and shutting his multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc gave him one. Nomura had previously had a relationship with Hwang's Tiger Asia Management LLC before the investment firm shut down in 2012 after being punished by U.S. and Hong Kong regulators over insider trading of Chinese stocks.

  • Tesla Stock Will Be In Spotlight On Monday After Q1 2021 Production & Deliveries Report

    According to the report, Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021.

  • 7 tax tricks you can steal from Warren Buffett and the 1%

    Taking tax avoidance ideas from billionaires may mean more money in your pocket.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold gains as March payrolls blow away estimates

    Stock futures rose Friday morning after a record-setting day on Wall Street, adding to gains after a monster jobs report.

  • BioNTech Stock Has Surged on Covid Vaccine. Its Next Big Hit Might Take a While.

    Dr. Ugur Sahin, the German professor who co-founded the biotech firm (BNTX), is a multibillionaire, at least on paper. American depositary receipts of BioNTech (BNTX) are up more than 235% since the start of 2020. BioNTech expects revenue of more than $11 billion from the 1.4 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses that it and Pfizer are contracted to deliver this year.

  • In Huawei extradition case, arguments wrap up about alleged U.S. international law violation

    A branch of arguments in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s bid to stop her extradition to the United States from Canada ended on Thursday with a prosecutor saying her lawyers had an "impoverished" view of the facts over their assertion U.S. authorities violated international law. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant for bank fraud.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – The British Pound Has Quiet Session

    The British pound went back and forth on Friday, as the jobs number and Good Friday took liquidity out of the market.

  • Analysis - In China's small cities, home buyers suffer as debt-ridden developers fail to finish projects

    In Zhuozhou, a small city in China's north, Zhu has stopped making mortgage payments on her apartment after its developer did not build a promised rail line that would have allowed residents to commute to Beijing for work. The accountant is one of some 1,000 home owners in the housing project who ceased payments in anger last year, according to Zhu and two other buyers campaigning for compensation who spoke with Reuters. "I didn't do anything wrong, so why do I have to bear all the consequences?" said Zhu.

  • Nike and FedEx haven’t paid federal income tax in three years

    Despite raking in billions, Nike, FedEx, and other public companies have paid no federal corporate income tax in the US since 2018, according to a new study.

  • 4 signs that Biden will try to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

  • Divorced student debtors detail anguish over 1990s law that's turned into a 'nightmare'

    Problems with student loan debt pushed Congress to create a seemingly straightforward law in the 1990s to help borrowers lower default rates by consolidating debt with their spouses.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Facing Wall of Resistance from $1746.90 to $1788.50

    The direction of the June Comex gold futures contract is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the long-term Fibonacci level at $1711.90.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Gain on Strong Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rallied after data showed the biggest jobs increase in seven months, adding to evidence that the economy is picking up steam. Most other markets were closed for Good Friday.S&P 500 futures extended gains after the March jobs report, which said employers added 916,000 workers, and February employment was revised up. The yield on the 10-year Treasury added three basis points to 1.70%. Treasuries will be open for a half-day session today, while the New York Stock Exchange is closed.The jobs data “sets a strong tone because certainly most people will assume that employment prospects look very, very good with the confluence of improving virus conditions and the stimulus that’s been added to the economy,” Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Inc., said in a phone interview.The Labor Department report also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 6%, as the workforce participation rate edged higher. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 660,000 gain in payrolls in March. It’s a strong sign for the economy as more people get vaccinated, schools reopen and Americans start going on vacations and spending cash outside the home. Also adding to the bullish sentiment in markets is President Joe Biden’s plan to spend $2.25 trillion rebuilding infrastructure, though questions remain about how much of it can actually be delivered.Elsewhere, stocks in Japan and South Korea advanced on Friday, helped by chipmakers. Biden’s top national security and economic advisers plan to meet April 12 with semiconductor and auto companies to discuss the global shortage of microprocessors, according to people familiar with the matter.On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 Index closed above 4,000 for the first time. Oil climbed after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to increase production gradually over the next three months.Navigating the Recovery Trade Is Getting a Whole Lot TrickierSome key events to watch this week:U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.5% as of 9:09 a.m. in New York. The S&P 500 Index increased 1.2% Thursday.Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.7%.South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 0.9%.China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen was steady at 110.72 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Thursday.The euro slipped $1.1755.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries added three basis points to 1.70%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $61.45 a barrel on Thursday.Gold was at $1,730 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s Latest Surprise Boost for Oil Involves Lots of Asphalt

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who made clean energy a core tenet of his campaign, plans to set off one more oil-sector boom before shadows descend on fossil fuels.In a $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal unveiled Wednesday, Biden earmarked $115 billion for roads and bridges, and another $16 billion to put laid-off oilfield laborers to work plugging abandoned wells across the nation. Those are in addition to sweeping investments in electric vehicles and renewable power, sectors more in keeping with the administration’s green tinge.Since taking office two months ago, Biden’s been more boon than bane for a fossil-fuel industry that was wary of the ascendance of a politician bent on accelerating the energy transition. Instead, the president’s focus on things like expediting Covid-19 vaccinations and clamping down on reckless environmental practices have had the effect of boosting fuel demand and capping price-killing growth in domestic oil output. In the infrastructure blueprint, the biggest benefit for oil explorers and refiners would come from the expected jump in demand for asphalt to repair crumbling highways and pave new ones. Because asphalt is derived from the heaviest and most-dense material in a barrel of crude, Canada’s oil-sands producers may be the biggest winners, given their status as the source of some of the globe’s thickest petroleum.Plugging old wells and securing defunct coal mines -- some of which have been abandoned for more than a century in places like Pennsylvania -- would mean paychecks for workers thrown out of high-paying jobs during the back-to-back oil busts that kicked off in 2014. Although details remain scant on how the broad-brush plan will be implemented, the oft-opposing forces of fossil fuels and environmentalism lauded many of the measures laid out in Biden’s plan.“It’s absolutely historic,” Collin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife Foundation, said of the plan to address abandoned wells and mines. “We realize that by working together we actually share more common goals than have been previously understood.”Out of WorkThe lobbying group that represents more than 700 oilfield service and equipment makers was also pleased with the initial scope of the plan to put hired hands of the shale patch back to work again.“There are plenty of companies that would really want to engage on this,” said Tim Tarpley, senior vice president for government affairs at the Energy Workforce & Technology Council. “I do think it would be an economic help; how big of a help that’s going to be is going to depend on the details that we unfortunately don’t have yet.”North American oil explorers are still recovering from last year’s historic crude crash and pledging to restrain production growth for the sake of investor-friendly measures such as dividends. Home to the world’s third-biggest oil workforce, the U.S. saw an 11% cut to headcount in 2020 that reduced the ranks of employed to just under 1 million, according to Rystad Energy. Another 10,000 or so job cuts are expected this year, the energy-data provider has forecast.‘Elated’Canada’s oil-sands industry was among the hardest hit sections of the industry when Covid-19 and a worldwide glut of crude crashed prices last year. Now, assuming some or all of Biden’s wish list is granted, heavy crude from Western Canada may be poised for a rebound.“The asphalt industry should be elated with Biden’s plan to upgrade 20,000 miles of roads in the U.S.,” said Charles Kemp, a senior consultant at Baker & O’Brien Inc. “However, this announcement favors heavier oil production from outside of the U.S., which contains roughly double the amount of asphalt versus the asphalt content in light crudes from U.S. domestic production.”Still, Biden’s plan may not translate into higher profits for oil companies, given that the flip side of the spending plan includes corporate tax increases to fund all the new work.Tax Burden“The well-capping support is great for well-servicing companies and will add jobs,” James West, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in an email. “However, the corporate tax hike adds another burden to the U.S. oil industry which probably overwhelms the good news.”Even market observers aren’t expecting an immediate payoff.”We’re a long way away from the market trying to price in” the ramifications of the infrastructure plan, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Typically, infrastructure spending happens over eight to 10 years, so it’s going to take a long time for that to get into implementation, much less priced into the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Stocks Climbing Back on Biden’s ‘Green Tidal Wave’

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric vehicle stocks, which were hit hard this year as investors shifted out of growth industries, are getting a boost as President Joe Biden mounts a major push to accelerate the adoption of battery-powered cars and Chinese peers report strong March sales.Workhorse Group Inc., Lordstown Motors Corp., Nikola Corp., Nio Inc. and XPeng Inc. all closed higher. Tesla Inc. shares rose as much as 3.7% in New York earlier in the session, but gave up the gains to close down 0.9%.“We believe with a Biden-driven green tidal wave in the U.S., coupled by brisk EV demand in China and Europe, that the EV sector is entering a golden age with a new auto supply chain being built over the next decade,” Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note. Ives continues to expect EV stocks to move 30% to 40% higher over the rest of this year.Biden’s infrastructure proposal, unveiled Wednesday, allocates $174 billion to electric vehicles, including sales rebates and tax credits for consumers who buy American-made cars, in addition to industry incentives. A big focus of the plan is to develop a national network of half a million charging stations through grants to state and local governments and the private sector.“Investor interest in our coverage universe has picked up markedly with the infrastructure bill and following recent weakness in the risk-off macro environment,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne, who covers stocks like Tesla, Workhorse, Plug Power and FuelCell, wrote in a note.March delivery numbers from Nio and XPeng also helped to boost sentiment on Thursday. Nio said it delivered 7,257 cars last month, bringing its first quarter total to 20,060 vehicles -- a 423% jump from the previous year period. XPeng delivered 5,102 cars for the month and 13,340 for the three month period, a 487% rise year-over-year.(Updates stock moves in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether Price Jumps to All-Time High Near $2,100

    Ether is rallying in the wake of Visa's decision to facilitate crypto-based settlements via the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Europe’s World-Beating Equity Rally Thrives Where Others Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- The spike in bond yields this year may have spooked many global equity investors, but fans of the historically underperforming European market are winning big.The blue-chip Euro Stoxx 50 Index has surged 11% this year, outpacing other major market benchmarks including the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index. A predominance of cheap and cyclical shares has turned from bane to boon for Europe as fund managers focus on the recovery from the pandemic and fret over frothy valuations.The likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Amundi, the region’s biggest asset manager, say that European stocks can outperform the U.S. this year despite concerns over the slow vaccination pace and lockdowns in major economies like France and Italy. Even as it flirts with a record high, the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Index trades at a discount of about 21% to the S&P 500 on the basis of its 12-month forward earnings.“Europe is indeed well-positioned to benefit from an environment of economic growth accelerating and rising rates,” said Kasper Elmgreen, head of equities at Amundi, which oversees about 1.4 trillion euros ($1.65 trillion) in assets. “I expect European outperformance to continue.”Value and cyclical sectors rallied strongly in the first quarter, with the Stoxx 600 gauges for autos, lenders, and travel and leisure up around 20%. Europe not only benefits from its discount valuations and the strong presence of banking stocks, but also from being one of the least crowded equity regions globally, according to JPMorgan strategists. The Stoxx 600 has lagged the S&P 500 in all but two years of the past decade.“We believe that this year the U.S. will not be an outright regional leader. In fact, we think Eurozone should outperform the U.S.,” the strategists led by Mislav Matejka said in a note. “The valuation case remains appealing.”JPMorgan is overweight on banks, saying it’s the sector that’s most positively correlated to rising bond yields and an economic recovery. Financials have the heaviest weighting in the Stoxx 600 among industry groups, comprising about 16% of the benchmark, compared with around 11% for the S&P 500.Investors have been putting their money where their mouths are, with allocation to euro-area equities increasing to a net 30% overweight in March, according to a Bank of America Corp. survey, the highest reading since August 2020. By comparison, U.S. stocks had a net 9% overweight.Historical trends are also supportive of further gains for Europe. The Stoxx 600 tends to post bigger returns in April than in any other month, looking at the average over the past 25 years.To be sure, Europe’s rally in 2021 faces some risks beyond the current vaccine and virus woes. Bank of America expects stock gains to start fading after the macroeconomic cycle peaks in the third quarter. And Mike Bell, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, sees European bond yields rising less than in the U.S., which is why he prefers American value shares.“I’m frankly a bit surprised that European stocks have done so well,” Bell said in a phone interview. “It’s more of a catch-up trade rather than a rotation.”For the rally to continue, European companies need to deliver profit growth, said Paul Markham, a global equities portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management. There’s good reason to believe that can happen after a record number of companies beat earnings expectations in the fourth quarter.Plus, the bungled vaccine rollout is likely just a temporary setback for the region, according to Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute. Once shots are more widely available in Europe, investors can count on accelerated growth through next year, she said.“I expect a very meaningful economic and earnings recovery,” said Amundi’s Elmgreen. “There is significant pent-up demand at a time when monetary and fiscal policy is very supportive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank’s DWS Signals a Green Light to Pursue Big Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management business is considering transformational takeovers with the confidence that it has a green light from Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing to pursue major acquisitions.Asoka Woehrmann, head of asset manager DWS Group, is scanning for large-scale deals as well as bolt-on acquisitions, people with knowledge of the matter said. He’s confident that Sewing, who had previously been reluctant to see Deutsche Bank’s stake diluted, would allow DWS to sell fresh equity to finance the right deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Deutsche Bank, halfway through an ambitious cost-cutting plan, is turning to growth after volatile global markets during the pandemic boosted its investment bank. The boom in trading is reassuring Sewing that he will hit the 2022 profitability target, on which he has staked his credibility, allowing him to relax the tight control he has sought to exercise over the bank.DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.Sewing has said he wants DWS to become a top 10 global asset manager as scale becomes an ever more important success factor in an industry faced by growing margin pressures. While DWS -- with about 790 billion euros of assets under management -- is large by European standards, it falls far short of global passive providers such as BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard. Deutsche Bank ranks about 17th globally, according to ADV Ratings and a deal could help it catch up with rivals such as France’s Amundi.Woehrmann is now screening the market for large-scale purchases after a previous attempt to merge with UBS’s asset management unit fell apart two years ago. The two banks couldn’t reach an agreement on who would retain majority control of the combined entity, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.Woehrmann later described M&A as a “personal ambition,” though Deutsche Bank’s large restructuring put those plans on hold. Both he and Sewing recently had their contracts extended by the bank.There aren’t any talks yet between DWS and other asset managers, the people said. The asset management unit of Credit Suisse could be a potential target for DWS if the bank was interested in selling, they said. Credit Suisse recently said it’s considering options for the unit and appointed Ulrich Koerner, who led UBS’s asset management at time of the talks with DWS, as its new head. A sale could potentially help the bank replenish capital buffers from the expected financial hit from the Greensill and Archegos implosions.Asset managers of banks are in the spotlight as the industry consolidates globally. Wells Fargo recently sold its fund business while Societe Generale SA is in final talks to dispose of its ETF business Lyxor. Bank of Montreal is running an auction for parts of its asset-management arm.Scale is getting more important for firms due to competition from low-cost providers such as Vanguard and Blackrock. Some asset managers have also bought alternative asset managers to diversify and boost returns. Overall, deal volumes are at the highest since the financial crisis with asset managers looking for transformational deals including firms such as State Street. Morgan Stanley bought Eaton Vance and Legg Mason was acquired by Franklin Templeton.DWS’s unusual legal structure makes it possible for Deutsche Bank to reduce its stake to as low as 40% -- equivalent to half its stake -- without the need to de-consolidate the asset manager from its accounts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.