This is a test from PR Newswire - P1

A massive sell-off on Friday in the cryptocurrency market accelerated after the stock market closed on Wall Street. Altcoins are down big today with some trading more than 30% lower, but the drops in giants like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are staggering. As of 5:45 p.m. ET, Bitcoin is down 10.8% in the last 24 hours and 5.4% in just the last hour and a half to $35,724.