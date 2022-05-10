Test Preparation Market in India: 14.41% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Product, End-user, and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Test Preparation Market Value in India is set to grow by USD 9.07 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.02% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams), end-user (post-secondary and K-12), and learning method (offline learning and online learning).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in India by Product, End-user, and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses is notably driving the market growth and increasing use of analytics will be a key trend. However, increasing competition from private tutors may impede the market growth.

Test Preparation Market in India: Segmentation Analysis

The test preparation market share growth in India by the university exams segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major university exams sought by students include various standardized exams specific to certain industries, such as engineering, management, science, computer applications, pharmacy, and law. The university exam preparation segment dominates the market, with more emphasis given by students in the field of engineering, medical, pharmacy, and management. In addition, the segment consists of various university-specific entrance exams.

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the test preparation market in India is the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses. One of the major factors catering to the growth of the market is the increasing number of student enrollments in the test preparation market due to rising student competition along with a significant decline in the test pass percentage in competitive exams. Hence, students are continuously opting for test preparation courses to boost up their chances to clear competitive exams. The test preparation market in India has witnessed significant growth in the number of enrollments, especially in online test preparation courses. The increase in customer spending along with the improved cost of living has catered to the rise in the number of enrollments in the test preparation market. This increase in the spending power of the customer has resulted in a greater number of parents enrolling their children into test preparation courses to gain an added advantage in the market over others. In addition, the increasing technological enhancements and the widespread use of mobile phones are further fueling the growth of the market. As a result of the growing number of enrollments in schools and test preparation courses, there is a rising demand for a greater number of test preparation courses in the Indian market.

Market Trend

The increasing use of analytics is a test preparation market trend in India that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The concept of analytics is gaining traction in the test preparation market in India. As there is a significant increase in the number of student enrollments in test preparation courses, a wide array of data regarding the student, type of exam, and previous question papers are generated and collected by vendors during the test preparation. Most of this data goes unused and untouched. To efficiently use this data, vendors are continuously opting for learning analytics and web analytics to make sense of the data and improve the overall design of the coaching provided to students, thereby improving their role effectively in the learning process. Web analytics help providers track the progress of the student and understand the engagement level of students by identifying strong and weak areas and which aspects of the program need corrections or redesign. Learning analytics can help the test preparation material and course provider to design adaptable courses ensuring the students' success.

Market Challenge

The increasing competition from private tutors will be a major challenge for the test preparation market in India during the forecast period. The test preparation market in India witnesses increasing competition from private tutors. Tutoring is one of the fast-growing businesses. Many students are not comfortable attending group classes and opt for private tutors. Private tutoring is a far more effective method of learning for some students, enabling them to learn and grow at their own pace. However, the major concern in the private tutoring market is that many students fail to find the right tutor and vice versa. As a result, there has been a phenomenal growth in the number of websites and new businesses mainstreaming the private tutoring market. Private tutoring is widely practiced by students appearing for elementary, university, and high school exams. The rise in the private tutor market comes from student demand to gain the adequate knowledge required to complete the curriculum and due to poor teaching skills in schools and colleges.

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bansal Classes Kota

CL Educate Ltd

FIITJEE Ltd.

Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd

IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd

Kaplan Inc.

Pearson Plc

Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.

The test preparation market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing strategies which include free tests and advertisements through social media platforms, such as YouTube and others to compete in the market.

Test Preparation Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.41 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd, FIITJEE Ltd., Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd, IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd, Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

