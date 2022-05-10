U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,025.75
    +38.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,406.00
    +245.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,378.25
    +184.50 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.40
    +19.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    +0.28 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.10
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0573
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.72
    +3.53 (+11.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2450
    -0.1180 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,825.38
    -1,760.97 (-5.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.48
    -39.89 (-5.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.96
    +47.38 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Test Preparation Market in India: 14.41% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Product, End-user, and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

·8 min read

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Test Preparation Market Value in India is set to grow by USD 9.07 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.02% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams), end-user (post-secondary and K-12), and learning method (offline learning and online learning).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in India by Product, End-user, and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in India by Product, End-user, and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses is notably driving the market growth and increasing use of analytics will be a key trend. However, increasing competition from private tutors may impede the market growth.

Download Sample Report within MINUTES to get analysis of the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios

Test Preparation Market in India: Segmentation Analysis

The test preparation market share growth in India by the university exams segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major university exams sought by students include various standardized exams specific to certain industries, such as engineering, management, science, computer applications, pharmacy, and law. The university exam preparation segment dominates the market, with more emphasis given by students in the field of engineering, medical, pharmacy, and management. In addition, the segment consists of various university-specific entrance exams.

Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the test preparation market in India is the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses. One of the major factors catering to the growth of the market is the increasing number of student enrollments in the test preparation market due to rising student competition along with a significant decline in the test pass percentage in competitive exams. Hence, students are continuously opting for test preparation courses to boost up their chances to clear competitive exams. The test preparation market in India has witnessed significant growth in the number of enrollments, especially in online test preparation courses. The increase in customer spending along with the improved cost of living has catered to the rise in the number of enrollments in the test preparation market. This increase in the spending power of the customer has resulted in a greater number of parents enrolling their children into test preparation courses to gain an added advantage in the market over others. In addition, the increasing technological enhancements and the widespread use of mobile phones are further fueling the growth of the market. As a result of the growing number of enrollments in schools and test preparation courses, there is a rising demand for a greater number of test preparation courses in the Indian market.

Market Trend

The increasing use of analytics is a test preparation market trend in India that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The concept of analytics is gaining traction in the test preparation market in India. As there is a significant increase in the number of student enrollments in test preparation courses, a wide array of data regarding the student, type of exam, and previous question papers are generated and collected by vendors during the test preparation. Most of this data goes unused and untouched. To efficiently use this data, vendors are continuously opting for learning analytics and web analytics to make sense of the data and improve the overall design of the coaching provided to students, thereby improving their role effectively in the learning process. Web analytics help providers track the progress of the student and understand the engagement level of students by identifying strong and weak areas and which aspects of the program need corrections or redesign. Learning analytics can help the test preparation material and course provider to design adaptable courses ensuring the students' success.

Market Challenge

The increasing competition from private tutors will be a major challenge for the test preparation market in India during the forecast period. The test preparation market in India witnesses increasing competition from private tutors. Tutoring is one of the fast-growing businesses. Many students are not comfortable attending group classes and opt for private tutors. Private tutoring is a far more effective method of learning for some students, enabling them to learn and grow at their own pace. However, the major concern in the private tutoring market is that many students fail to find the right tutor and vice versa. As a result, there has been a phenomenal growth in the number of websites and new businesses mainstreaming the private tutoring market. Private tutoring is widely practiced by students appearing for elementary, university, and high school exams. The rise in the private tutor market comes from student demand to gain the adequate knowledge required to complete the curriculum and due to poor teaching skills in schools and colleges.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bansal Classes Kota

  • CL Educate Ltd

  • FIITJEE Ltd.

  • Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd

  • IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd

  • Kaplan Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd

  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

  • Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.

The test preparation market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing strategies which include free tests and advertisements through social media platforms, such as YouTube and others to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Related Reports:

E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The e-learning market share is expected to increase by USD 147.79 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Test Preparation Market in the US by Learning Model, End-user, and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The test preparation market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 11.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Test Preparation Market in India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.41

Regional analysis

India

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd, FIITJEE Ltd., Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd, IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd, Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Certification exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Post-secondary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning method

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Learning method

  • Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Learning method

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bansal Classes Kota

  • CL Educate Ltd

  • FIITJEE Ltd.

  • Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd

  • IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd

  • Kaplan Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd

  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

  • Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/test-preparation-market-in-india-14-41-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--by-product-end-user-and-learning-method---forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026--301542523.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Tesla Says Shanghai Plant Still Making Cars; No Halt Notice

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. hasn’t halted output at its Shanghai factory, though it is experiencing some disruption to logistics amid the city’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown, a spokesperson for the U.S. carmaker said Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictato

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • I’m 69 and went back to college when my children were grown, but ‘I never got a job that paid well.’ Am I going to die in debt or is there something I can do?

    Answer: The first thing to know is this: “Federal student loans and about half of private student loans provide a death discharge, which cancels the remaining debt upon death of the borrower,” says Mark Kantrowitz, author of Who Graduates From College? To find out if your private student loan could be erased in case of death, you’ll need to call your servicer and inquire about their policies. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Facebook Makes Changes to Respond to Slowing Growth

    Facebook is preparing for difficult days ahead. The social media giant has just taken steps to reduce its costs in anticipation of the slowdown in growth predicted by many economists. The firm, which renamed itself Meta Platforms last October, has just decided to change its hiring policy.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Is Global E-Commerce Really at Risk?

    Investors endured another round of selling in the stock market, piling on after last week's turbulent performance. For six months now, major market benchmarks like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have consistently lost ground.

  • Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

    Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. "Clearly, (EU) members are struggling to come to an agreement, which suggest that we may see a further watering down of the proposed package," Patterson said.

  • Citigroup says Russia unit to be sold had $32 million revenue in Q1

    Citigroup's Russian consumer banking franchise that has been put up for sale had first quarter revenue of $32 million, down 6% from a year earlier, the bank disclosed in a quarterly securities filing on Monday. Citi said its Russian consumer business had been hurt by sanctions against Russia, the bank's decision not to open new accounts and a reduction in investment sales. The revenue figure, which is too small to normally be disclosed given Citi's $19 billion of quarterly revenue, came in comments on the results of legacy franchises that the bank is divesting.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Can the Good Times Keep Rolling for Macy's?

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 16. There is no telling how long these tailwinds will last, but Macy's is looking to capture the benefits while they persist, and investors hope the momentum will continue. In its most recent quarter, which ended Jan. 29, Macy's generated net sales of $8.66 billion.

  • Treat Chinese firms fairly, Beijing tells India after Xiaomi's threat claim

    BEIJING/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -China on Monday urged India to ensure Chinese companies operating in India are not discriminated against, after Xiaomi Corp said its executives there had faced threats of violence during questioning over alleged illegal remittances. Reuters reported on Saturday that Xiaomi, the biggest smartphone seller in India, had outlined the alleged threats of physical violence and coercion from officials of India's Enforcement Directorate - which tackles financial crime - in a filing to an Indian court.

  • School board to decide fate of Leesburg High band director accused of leading ‘cult-like’ group

    The school board in Lake County will decide the fate of the band director at Leesburg High School.

  • Oil prices close 6% lower to start the week as Saudis lower prices, China exports slump

    Oil prices were tracking a selloff across global assets on Monday, as fresh data out of China cast further doubts on global economic strength.