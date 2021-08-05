U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

Test Preparation Market in the US to grow by $ 10.72 Bn during 2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market in the US is poised to grow by USD 10.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. ArborBridge Inc. (US), Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. (US), Club Z! Inc.(US), Edgenuity Inc.(US) are some of the major market participants.

Attractive Opportunities with Test Preparation Market in US by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities with Test Preparation Market in US by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The test preparation market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (University exams, Certifications exams, High school Exams, Elementary exams, and Other exams), End-user (Higher education and K-12), and Learning Model (Blended and Online). The technological advances in test preparation services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the test preparation market in US during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The test preparation market in US covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market Sizing in US
Test Preparation Market Forecast in US
Test Preparation Market Analysis in US

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43435

Companies Mentioned

  • ArborBridge Inc.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • Club Z! Inc.

  • Edgenuity Inc.

  • Instructure Inc.

  • Kaplan Inc.

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Test Preparation Market in India - Test preparation market in India is segmented by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams) and end-user (post-secondary and K 12).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Tutoring Market - Global online tutoring market is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • University exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • High school Exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Other exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning Model

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Learning Model

  • Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Learning Model

Customer Landscape

  • Volume driver – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ArborBridge Inc.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • Club Z! Inc.

  • Edgenuity Inc.

  • Instructure Inc.

  • Kaplan Inc.

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/test-preparation-market-size-in-us-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/test-preparation-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by--10-72-bn-during-2020-2024--analyzing-growth-in-education-services-industry--technavio-301348811.html

SOURCE Technavio

