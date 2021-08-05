Test Preparation Market in the US to grow by $ 10.72 Bn during 2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market in the US is poised to grow by USD 10.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. ArborBridge Inc. (US), Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. (US), Club Z! Inc.(US), Edgenuity Inc.(US) are some of the major market participants.

Attractive Opportunities with Test Preparation Market in US by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The test preparation market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (University exams, Certifications exams, High school Exams, Elementary exams, and Other exams), End-user (Higher education and K-12), and Learning Model (Blended and Online). The technological advances in test preparation services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the test preparation market in US during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The test preparation market in US covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market Sizing in US

Test Preparation Market Forecast in US

Test Preparation Market Analysis in US

Companies Mentioned

ArborBridge Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Edgenuity Inc.

Instructure Inc.

Kaplan Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Test Preparation Market in India - Test preparation market in India is segmented by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams) and end-user (post-secondary and K 12).

Global Online Tutoring Market - Global online tutoring market is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

