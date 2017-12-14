Yahoo
Search
Search
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Market Summary
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
Sign in
Finance
Watchlists
My Portfolio
My Screeners
Markets
Industries
Personal Finance
Technology
Originals
Events
U.S. Markets closed
S&P 500
2,652.01
-10.84
(
-0.41%
)
Dow 30
24,508.66
-76.77
(
-0.31%
)
Nasdaq
6,856.53
-19.27
(
-0.28%
)
Russell 2000
1,506.95
-17.50
(
-1.15%
)
Crude Oil
57.13
+0.09
(
+0.16%
)
Gold
1,253.10
-0.70
(
-0.06%
)
Silver
15.85
0.00
(
0.00%
)
EUR/USD
1.18
+0.00
(
+0.17%
)
Test SS . 252
Test Provider
December 14, 2017
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
testt….
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
Recently Viewed
Your list is empty.
What to Read Next
Walmart employees should use the new early pay policy as a last resort
Yahoo Finance
Here's what you can expect now that the FCC has killed net neutrality
Yahoo Finance
These are the best and worst cars of 2017
Yahoo Finance
How Venmo can compete against banks that offer similar products
Yahoo Finance Video
8 travel gifts under $60
Yahoo Finance
Lexus LC 500 stands apart from the go-fast sport luxury crowd
Autoblog
The rich win big in the final GOP tax-cut bill
Yahoo Finance
The Trump tax cuts will help Republicans more than Democrats
Yahoo Finance
How the world has changed since Venmo was founded
Yahoo Finance Video
TODAY'S CHARTS: Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets; Teva to cut 25% of workforce; Pier 1 plunges
Yahoo Finance
Pogue's holiday picks: 8 cool, surprising tech gifts
Yahoo Finance
Americans are about to lose a tax deduction worth over $500 billion every year — here's what to do now before Trump's tax plan goes into effect
Business Insider
There's a very simple thing most people get wrong about taxes
Business Insider
Venmo COO: How we're avoiding the fate of Snapchat
Yahoo Finance Video
Former Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Uber is 'the great American tragedy playing out'
Business Insider
IBM teams up for quantum computing, Ford denies Fusion reports, Wells Fargo hands out pinks slips
Yahoo Finance
Tax reform in focus — What you need to know on Friday
Yahoo Finance
Why Jet.com is selling fresh produce now
Yahoo Finance Video
2018 Jeep Wrangler First Drive Review | Improving an Icon
Autoblog
Watchlist: Stocks with exposure to bitcoin
Yahoo Finance
Portugal hints at what the American internet could eventually look like without net neutrality
Business Insider
Jet.com president: Why retailers need both physical and online space
Yahoo Finance Video
Bitcoin trading will only increase in spite of government crackdowns and Yellen's opinions
Yahoo Finance Video
Bitcoin buyers must practice 'cold storage' for security
Yahoo Finance