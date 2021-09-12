U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,410.47
    +201.96 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

We Tested the 3 Best LED Lights for Photographers

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

LED lights are so cool! They’re easy to use. Gel them a bit and they can give you a totally different look. Better yet, they’re incredibly versatile, which let’s you focus on just creating. The cherry on top: they can give you a cinematic look. Most of The Phoblographer staff swear by flash and studio strobes, but there are times when an LED can surely do the job. Lucky for you, we’ve reviewed some of the best LED lights for photographers. Dive in with us!

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t read a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian, so you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we wouldn’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips on Using LED Lights

Here are some pro tips on using the best LED lights for photographers:

  • LED lights aren’t incredibly useful during the daytime unless they’re powerful or you’re using electronic shutter. If you need a little bit of fill light, then they’re fine. If you need to overpower the sun, then use flash.

  • LED lights are best used for a cinematic look. Combine that with the right focal lengths and you’ll be shooting like the movies in no time.

  • Gel your LEDs. If you’re going to use the straight daylight mode, then white balance to 5500K to get a film-look. Otherwise, try 3200K.

LitraProLED: One of the Best LED Lights for Photographers

In our review, we state:

“The LitraPro is a compact and versatile constant LED light that will be a handy addition to every photographer’s kit. It’s built like a tank, waterproof, and is very simple to use. The ability to control it remotely via your phone comes in handy when you’ve got the LitraPro mounted onto a light stand or placed in unconventional and hard to reach locations. Being able to use a variety of modifiers further adds to the LitraPro’s versatility. All this doesn’t come cheap, however. With a price tag of US $219.95, the LitraPro can be hard to justify when more affordable yet more powerful strobes are available on the market. If you happen to be allergic to strobes and you’ve got deep enough pockets, however, the LitraPro is a solid constant light option.”

Buy Now

Light and Motion Stella CLx10: A Truly Cinematic Look

In our review, we state:

I have been quite impressed with the Light and Motion CLx10. The small size and weight of the light made it easy to carry around. This is something that’s not usually the case with more powerful strobes. The CLx10 is incredibly easy to learn too. It was a joy to use with just 3 main controls and no complicated menus to sift through. Then there’s the overall output and color consistency, which makes this light excel, and we can’t forget about the rugged build. It’s a great package.

Buy Now

LitraStudio: The Best LED Light for Photographers/Hybrid Shooters

In our review, we state:

The LitraStudio is an excellent, jack of all trades light that will do a fantastic job for videographers who want to be able to recreate specific lighting effects, and it’s great for photographers who want a constant light source with endless amounts of colors. Add in the fact that the LitraStudio can be used as a flash and as a continuous and very customizable light source for those who like to stream or make videos for YouTube and you quickly realize this is a versatile product for today’s content creators who dabble in more than one medium.

Buy Now

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 12th, 2021

    Following a bullish Saturday for the majors, a Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would be needed to provide further support to the broader market.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Intel, and 1 Reason To Sell

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a lackluster investment over the past three years. Intel generated tepid growth because it suffered chip shortages, postponed chip upgrades, and fell behind TSMC (NYSE: TSM) in the process race to create smaller and more advanced chips. Intel's shares of the PC and data center CPU markets also crumbled as AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), which outsourced its manufacturing to TSMC's superior foundries, gained ground.

  • Cisco Is On a Roll. It’s Make or Break Time for the Stock.

    In a crowded week, the most important moment for tech investors is likely to be Cisco’s first analyst meeting in four years.

  • Amazon is having a weekend-long sale-athon — here are the highlights, starting at just $6

    Save upwards of 50 percent on Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, clothing, self-care and more, all weekend long.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.3% on Friday after a federal judge made a decision that could have wide-ranging implications for the tech industry. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued an injunction that will prohibit Apple from denying developers the ability to direct users to other payment methods outside its App Store. "The Court concludes that Apple's anti-steering provisions hide critical information from consumers and illegally stifle consumer choice," Rogers said.

  • What to expect at Apple’s iPhone 13 event

    A selection of the more-credible leaks around so you can catch up on all the iPhone 13 rumors ahead of Apple's Sept 14th keynote.

  • Google One adds a middle-ground 5TB storage plan

    Google One now has a 5TB plan for $25 per month — in case the 10TB plan was far too expensive for your needs.

  • Apple’s Risk Is Limited From App Store Payment Decision, Analysts Say

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he thinks the worst-case scenario is a 3% to 4% hit to revenues, describing the risk as a “rounding error.”

  • Jabra Elite 3 review: The new standard for affordable wireless earbuds

    The Elite 3 are arguably Jabra’s best true wireless product yet. The $80 earbuds are tiny and comfy with impressive sound quality and good battery life.

  • U.S. lawmakers say decision in Apple/Epic fight shows need to update laws

    U.S. lawmakers determined to tighten antitrust laws said on Friday that a judge's decision giving only a partial victory to "Fortnite" creator Epic Games in its fight with Apple Inc was further evidence of the need for new laws to limit Big Tech. Earlier on Friday, a U.S. federal judge struck down some of Apple's App Store rules, forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems in a partial win for Epic and other app makers. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, said the ruling addressed only some of her concerns about app stores.

  • The Real Reason Amazon's Making Its Own TVs

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has introduced two new lines of smart TVs designed in-house. Direct control over the television line gives Amazon the ability to set its own price and provide deeper integration with its other products and services. Connected-TV advertising is growing quickly, and Amazon is well-positioned to capitalize on that market with its 50 million existing Fire TV users.

  • The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book

    Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save...

  • Apple Suffers 'Epic' Defeat

    Apple fell Friday after a federal judge ruled that it must allow external payments for app developers such as Epic Games, creator of popular online game Fortnite.

  • Facebook embedded RayBan launched in UK and US

    Branded as Ray-Ban Stories, the sunglasses come with a portable charging case and are available in 20 styles and five colours, based on the classic Wayfarer design.

  • El Salvador's bitcoin digital wallet beset by technical glitches

    For a fourth day in a row technical glitches have beset the Salvadoran government's bitcoin digital wallet Chivo, a setback that could discourage residents from signing up to the app promoted by President Nayib Bukele. Problems accessing the wallet, withdrawing money from ATMs, and data verification, as well as the government not depositing the $30 bonus Bukele promised all Chivo users were the most frequent issues, according to interviews with at least 10 users and user complaints posted on Twitter and Facebook. Melvin Vasquez, a 30-year-old tattoo artist, downloaded Chivo on Tuesday, when the bitcoin law went into effect, but has since been unable to use it.

  • Chip shortage pushes Reliance, Google to delay India smartphone launch

    Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries delayed the launch of a low-cost smartphone it is developing with Google to November, citing an industry-wide semiconductor shortage. The "ultra-affordable" smartphone, developed jointly by Reliance's telecom arm and Google, was set to be rolled out from Sept. 10. Companies globally are tackling a massive semiconductor shortage as the COVID-19 pandemic-led shift to remote working drove demand for the critical component used in making laptops and phones.

  • Tech Stocks Are Jumping as Judge Forces Changes to Apple’s App Store

    The legal decision could alter which companies receive billions of dollars that are now paid to Apple. Stocks such as Zynga and Playtika took off.

  • Apple Risks Losing Billions of Dollars Annually From Epic Games Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has been ordered to make the most significant change to its App Store business model since launching the platform in 2008, and it could cost the tech giant a few billion dollars annually.In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said the company must give developers the option of bypassing its commission on in-app purchases -- a cut that runs as high as 30%. That includes letting iOS apps use “buttons, external links or other calls to action that di

  • Amazon is updating Kindles to make them easier to navigate

    Amazon is rolling out a software update for its Kindle, Paperwhite and Oasis devices that could make them easier to use.