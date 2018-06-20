Tested: The world's first self-flossing sonic toothbrush

The odds are excellent that you’re not a good flosser. Just 16% of Americans say they always floss once a day, according to an October 2017 survey of 1,005 adults from the American Dental Association.

The odds are also excellent that you would floss if it were easier and faster — if, for example, there were a toothbrush that could brush and floss simultaneously.

That’s the idea behind the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion ($200), billed as “the world’s first and only flossing toothbrush.” There it is, in big red letters right on the box: “Brush and floss at the same time.” Yes, that’s right: “a complete clean in one step!”

It also says, “Up to 2X As Effective For Removing Plaque Vs. Regular Brushing And Flossing.”

Whoa, baby! Twice the clean in half the time? This must truly be, as the company says, “the biggest breakthrough in oral hygiene!” Sign me up!

Meet the Sonic-Fusion

The Waterpik machine has been around since the 1960s. Its tip, at the end of a skinny hose, blasts water pulses at your teeth, to remove plaque and food gunk from between your teeth and below your gum line.

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion, though, adds a sonically vibrating electric toothbrush; the water jet is embedded in the center of the head. You fill up the 14-ounce water tank (it holds enough for a minute of jetting), press either the FLOSS or BRUSH button on the handle (or both), and go to town.

In principle, the brush should clean your teeth surfaces, and the water jet should do the flossing part, between teeth.

Unfortunately, there’s some fine print. According to the manual, the words on the box are, in effect, lying.

“This unit is designed to allow you to brush and water floss at the same time. After completing a brush cycle, simply press the FLOSS button and follow the recommended technique from the Water Flossing section.”

So wait: If you have to do a complete “brush cycle” before you turn on the flosser, isn’t that two steps, not one? When I asked the company about this discrepancy, this was the answer I got:

“The device will allow you to do it separately but the focus is to brush and floss at the same time. The instructions were written to explain that carefully.”

OK, what?

Well, never mind. If it’s really twice as effective as manual brush/flossing —

But wait a second. If the company was misleading about the “one step” thing, how can we trust it on the “twice as effective” thing?

I decided to put the Sonic-Fusion to the ultimate test: My dentist’s.

The Freeman Test

Dr. Adam Freeman, of Westport Dental Associates in Connecticut, has been my dentist since 2004. He’s a great guy, and his office always boasts the latest dental technology. I knew he’d be just the guy to ask.

