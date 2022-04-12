U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +48.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,551.00
    +242.92 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,655.12
    +243.16 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.25
    +43.93 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.41
    +5.12 (+5.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    +19.30 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7190
    -0.0610 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2170
    -0.1680 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,273.58
    -815.06 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.94
    +16.44 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.19
    -44.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

TestEquity is Now an Authorized Distribution Partner for Cal Test Electronics Products

TestEquity
·3 min read
TestEquity
TestEquity

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced it is now the new authorized distributor of Cal Test Electronics products. The partnership will allow TestEquity to add a wide range of electronic testing accessories that are heavily relied upon in the engineering field.

Cal Test Electronics has been offering its extensive line of testing accessories for nearly 30 years. Quality testing equipment is only as good as the quality of the accessories you use, and this is where Cal Test Electronics provides a world-class experience. Among its product offerings are:

  • Probes

  • Alligator Clips

  • Jacks

  • Banana Plugs

  • Test Cables

  • Hex Keys

While these products are of high quality and not prone to failure, Cal Test offers extra peace of mind with a one-year warranty to protect against any possible defects.

"We’re very excited to add Cal Test products to our catalog. Our mission is to provide engineers with the tools they need to make their jobs easier, and this is a commitment that is shared by Cal Test Electronics," said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management. “Adding their accessories to our lineup is a perfect pairing with the other testing equipment we carry."

The products offered by Cal Test Electronics are compliant with some of the most stringent safety and environmental standards across the globe. Products meet standards such as IEC61010-1 CAT III & CAT IV and the RoHS Directive. This ensures that products are always both effective and safe to use.

“Working with TestEquity was quite a wise and easy decision. With their strong sales team and extensive customer base, we knew that our Test & Measurement accessories would be the perfect complement to their various electronics lines,” said Marco Leon, VP Sales & Marketing at Cal Test. “Add the fact that our sister company, B&K Precision, has been successfully working with TestEquity for many years, and you could say, 'They had us at hello!'”

The lineup of Cal Test Electronics products is already available and ready to ship from TestEquity. To check out the Cal Test accessories currently offered, visit www.testequity.com/brand/Cal-Test-Electronics.

About Test Equity LLC
TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Cal Test Electronics
Since 1995, Cal Test Electronics has been serving the electronic and electrical markets with an extensive line of quality test accessories and a commitment to total customer service. We evolved for the specific purpose of providing customers with products they need to get their tasks completed. Our mission is to provide you with both a quality product and 30 years of expert knowledge so that you can remain focused on your goal. Our job is to make your testing life easier. If you are in the electronic, electrical, maintenance, or process control industries, we offer the most comprehensive lines of test accessories. With over 3,000 items in 7 product categories, there is almost no test accessory challenge Cal Test cannot meet.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols
Director of Marketing
lacey.nichols@testequity.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet P

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • Natural Gas Is Flying High Even as Oil’s Rally Stalls

    Oil prices have faded, and are now nearly back to where they traded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The dynamic has had a major impact on stocks, with natural gas producers outperforming companies that produce more oil. In the past month, Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) is down 0.7% and ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded flat, while natural gas producer EQT (EQT) is up 45% and Southwestern Energy (SWN) has risen 44%.

  • Larry Fink is only half-right about globalization’s end. A new era of world trade is here and it will create U.S. jobs

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine, most observers predicted the conflict would end quickly with a Russian flag flying over Kyiv. Just as projections about the conflict have been exaggerated, so too are those forecasting the demise of globalization as an after-effect. In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink declared the invasion, “put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • Kyowa Kirin, Ardelyx Amend Tenapanor Pact In Cardiorenal Disorders

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has amended its license agreement, initially executed in 2017, granting Kyowa Kirin exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Ardelyx's tenapanor for cardiorenal diseases, including hyperphosphatemia, in Japan. Under the agreement, considering a reduction in the royalty rate due Ardelyx upon net sales in Japan, Kyowa Kirin has agreed to pay Ardelyx up to an additional $40 million, payable in two tranches. The first payment is due following Kyowa Kirin's filing with

  • The Near-500% Rally in Lithium Is Showing Cracks in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is showing signs of losing momentum -- at least in China -- after a powerful rally that carried prices to what Elon Musk called “insane levels”.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure as ReparationsChinese

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's strict COVID-19 protocols. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • How Visa Bounced Back After the DOJ Squashed Its Plaid Deal

    In 2020, Visa (NYSE: V) and Plaid agreed to a $5.3 billion deal that would have given Visa the fast-growing fintech. Visa didn't give up. Instead, the payments giant added Tink, a European-based open-banking network, for $2.1 billion.

  • Brussels backs £6.3bn foreign takeover of defence behemoth Meggitt

    A £6.3bn foreign takeover of one of Britain's biggest defence companies has moved a step closer after it won backing from Brussels.

  • Why Schlumberger and Other Oil Services Firms Are Early in Their Comeback Story

    Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson sees large upside for the industry with oil prices expected to remain high.