Testimony in ex-Ald. Ed Burke corruption trial to move to alleged Burger King scheme

Testimony in the historic corruption trial of ex-Chicago Ald. Edward Burke is expected to turn Tuesday to an alleged scheme by the powerful Democratic official to pressure business executives renovating a Burger King in his ward to hire Burke’s private tax appeal law firm.

The Burger King scheme is one of four main episodes charged in the indictment, and the only one that involves Burke’s co-defendant, former 14th Ward aide Peter Andrews Jr.

Two top executives for the Texas-based company that owned the Burger King are expected to testify that Burke and Andrews threatened to hold up construction and driveway permits if they did not hire Burke’s firm, Klafter & Burke to do their property tax appeal work.

Burke’s attorneys have contended the was well within the law in pitching his firm in meetings and ever tied him being hired to any official action.

Burke, 79, who left the City Council in May, is charged with 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

Andrews, 73, is charged with one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

A third defendant, real estate developer Charles Cui, was not charged as part of the Burger King scheme.

Before moving to evidence on the Burger King, cross-examination will continue of the former president of the Field Museum, who is testifying about Burke’s alleged threats to hold up the museum’s fee-increase proposal because he was angry the museum had neglected his internship recommendation.

Richard Lariviere, told the jury that despite some harsh language, Burke never threatened him when he called later that same day to smooth things over.

While it was clear Burke had been embarrassed and angered by the episode, Lariviere, who had become good friends with the alderman, said he never felt that the fee increase was in any jeopardy because of it.

Story continues

Another former museum employee, Deborah Bekken, however, testified she felt she had been threatened by Burke when she called him to ask for a meeting over the fee increase issue.

“Well, uh, I was surprised to hear from you as a matter of — to be very frank,” a gruff-sounding Burke said to Bekken on the Sept. 8, 2017, call, which was played for the jury Monday. Burke grew more icy as he explained that he’d recommended a good friend’s daughter for an internship at the Field Museum but never heard back.

“I was quite disappointed and surprised that I never heard another word after my initial request,” the alderman said on the call, which was secretly being recorded by the FBI. “So now, you’re going to make a request of me?”

Bekken had no idea at the time what internship Burke was talking about. She stammered in reply: “Well, uh, what I wanted to do was to ― " before Burke cut her off again.

“I’m sure I know what you want to do, because if the chairman of the Committee on Finance calls the president of the Park Board, your proposal is going to go nowhere,” Burke snapped.

Bekken testified Monday she was “very surprised” by Burke’s demeanor on the phone. “I perceived him to be very upset,” she said. “I perceived it as a threat.”

____