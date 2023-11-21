Testimony in former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke's corruption trial moves to alleged Burger King scheme

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday began to serve up their case that then-Alderman Edward Burke tried to shake down the owner of a Burger King in his Southwest Side ward, playing recordings where the powerful Democrat made clear he was after the company’s tax business.

The Burger King scheme is one of four main episodes charged in Burke’s federal racketeering indictment, and the only one that involves Burke’s co-defendant, former 14th Ward aide Peter Andrews Jr.

Burke’s attorneys have contended the alderman was well within the law in pitching his firm in meetings, and never tied it to any official action.

On Tuesday, prosecutors called Shoukat Dhahani, the CEO of the Texas-based company that owned the Burger King at 4060 S. Pulaksi Road. He has testified so far that he reached out to Burke in 2017 because Burke was a powerful aldermen and he needed to discuss issues surrounding their plan to remodel the restaurant.

Unbeknownst to Dhanani, at the time the meeting was being arranged, Burke was also looking into who did his company’s tax appeal work. On June 8, 2017. Burke called his aide and asked her to check who was doing real estate tax work on behalf of Dhanani’s company, the Texas-based Dhanani Group Inc.

“I want somebody at the law office to check to see who’s filed with the assessor of the board on that one,” Burke said on the call, which was played in court Tuesday.

Three days later, Burke talked to political friend Rodney Ellis, a county commissioner in Texas where the Dhanani Group is based, about Dhanani.

“I’ll let him know how important you are,” Ellis told Burke on the call, which was also played for the jury.

“Well, you’re good to do that, but I’d also like to get some of his law business,” Burke responded. “I hear he’s got 300 Burger Kings here.”

Later that month, Burke met with Dhanani and Dhanani’s son at the Burger King site, a meeting that was under surveillance by the FBI. The jury was shown photos of Burke, dressed in a black suit, striding among the semi trucks parked in the lot and then sitting at a plastic table inside the Burger King with Dhanani and other officials, talking about the remodel.

Dhanani, born in India, testified he was a student at South Texas Junior College in 1976 when he and his older brother opened a gas station. Over the years they expanded and now own hundreds of fast food restaurants across the U.S.

Dhanani told the jury his company bought about 150 Chicago-area Burger Kings in 2014, including the location on Pulaski Road in Burke’s 14th Ward.

Dhanani says he first learned that the restaurant was in Burke’s ward from Ellis, who “kinda mentioned that we should get to know Alderman Burke...he’s pretty powerful in the city of Chicago so you should meet with him.”

Dhanani said he understood “That (Burke) was obviously the alderman in the city of Chicago and he was one of the most powerful regional politicians after the mayor in Chicago.”

Dhanani first spoke to Burke directly on May 25, 2017, a call that was played in court Tuesday afternoon. After Burke told Dhanani the “sun’s starting to come out in Chicago,” Dhanani said he’d heard the alderman had concerns over truck parking overnight at the Burger King.

“Yeah, that’s been an ongoing problem there,” Burke said. “Some of the community activists are giving me a little aggravation about it.”

Two weeks later, Burke called his assistant to set up their meeting. In addition to asking who did the company’s taxes, Burke told his aide to make sure to find out if the Dhananis are Muslim and have any dietary restrictions, like no pork.

Burke’s aide said the Polish Highlanders restaurant on South Archer Avenue was having its annual shredding event that day.

“I don’t know if these folks are gonna be impressed with the Shred-a-thon and Polish sausage,” Burke said on the call.

According to the charges, Burke took the Dhananis instead to the Beverly Country Club, where he first began pitching his law business to them.

Burke, 79, who left the City Council in May, is charged with 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

Andrews, 73, is charged with one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

A third defendant, real estate developer Charles Cui, was not charged as part of the Burger King scheme.

Before moving to evidence on the Burger King, the former president of the Field Museum, Richard Lariviere, wrapped up his testimony about Burke’s alleged threats to hold up the museum’s fee-increase proposal because he was angry the museum had neglected his internship recommendation.

Lariviere told the jury on Monday that despite some harsh language, Burke never threatened him when he called later that same day to smooth things over.

While it was clear Burke had been embarrassed and angered by the episode, Lariviere, who had become good friends with the alderman, said he never felt that the fee increase was in any jeopardy because of it.

Another former museum employee, Deborah Bekken, however, testified she felt she had been threatened by Burke when she called him to ask for a meeting over the fee increase issue.

“Well, uh, I was surprised to hear from you as a matter of — to be very frank,” a gruff-sounding Burke said to Bekken on the Sept. 8, 2017, call, which was played for the jury Monday. Burke grew more icy as he explained that he’d recommended a good friend’s daughter for an internship at the Field Museum but never heard back.

“I was quite disappointed and surprised that I never heard another word after my initial request,” the alderman said on the call, which was secretly being recorded by the FBI. “So now, you’re going to make a request of me?”

Bekken had no idea at the time what internship Burke was talking about. She stammered in reply: “Well, uh, what I wanted to do was to ― " before Burke cut her off again.

“I’m sure I know what you want to do, because if the chairman of the Committee on Finance calls the president of the Park Board, your proposal is going to go nowhere,” Burke snapped.

Bekken testified Monday she was “very surprised” by Burke’s demeanor on the phone. “I perceived him to be very upset,” she said. “I perceived it as a threat.”

____