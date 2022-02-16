U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,836.00
    -68.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,564.50
    -45.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.20
    -5.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    -0.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6800
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,042.94
    +536.27 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.58
    +21.99 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,373.80
    +508.61 (+1.89%)
     

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan | 3.26% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Market-Size Volume, Share, Demand Growth, Major Companies

·7 min read

In-house Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Increase in Vehicle Recalls Due to the Failure of Various Parts and Components Coupled with Emergence of Digital TIC to Boost Market Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Share in Japan is expected to increase by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.94% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan by Type and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan by Type and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The TIC Market vendors in Japan should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the In-house Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key segments of TIC Market in Japan

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The testing, inspection, and certification market share growth in Japan by the in-house segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in investment by automotive manufacturers in necessary in-house infrastructures such as test and measurement equipment and skilled personnel to perform automotive TIC activities in their manufacturing facilities, including in-house testing of the electronic control unit (ECU) and other core components

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including AmSpec Services LLC, Apave Group, Bureau Veritas SA, COTECNA INSPECTION SA, Intertek Group Plc, Japan Inspection Co. Ltd., SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD, and UL LLC among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (in-house and outsourced) and Service (testing and inspection service and certification service)

Vendor Insights-

The testing, inspection, and certification market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.

  • AmSpec Services LLC- The company offers wide range of analyses on a multitude of products and also offers professional and reliable inspection services to its clients.

  • Bureau Veritas SA- The company offers testing and certification services focusing on different categories such as high chair, badminton racket.

  • COTECNA INSPECTION SA- The company offers testing services that ensure the products meet all necessary quality, safety and sustainability standards.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan Driver:

For instance, in April 2019, Suzuki recalled 2 million vehicles due to improper inspections and several other faults, including false fuel efficiency data. In March 2020, Toyota Motor Corp recalled 3.2 million vehicles across the world to address the fuel pump issue that results in engine stalling. In January 2020, Honda Motor Co. recalled 57,377 vehicles of 16 models, including the Life mini-vehicle, in Japan due to defective Takata Corp. airbags. Such incidences have increased the need for strict TIC of vehicles during manufacturing to prevent crashes and reduce human and financial losses, which is likely to fuel the demand for TIC services during the forecast period.

  • Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan Trend:

Many TIC service providers harness cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and analytics to transform their service offerings. Physical inspection of vehicles is widely being replaced by digital inspection, predictive maintenance, and integrated sensors. For instance, smart sensors integrated into vehicles provide a constant stream of data. The use of smart sensors enables round-the-clock remote monitoring and inspection capabilities of vehicles. This reduces the need for on-site physical inspections and provides secure data generation and analyses. Moreover, the implementation of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) is helping in opening up significant opportunities in TIC. Advances such as digital TIC for vehicles provide growth opportunities and help OEMs improve their profit margins. Such factors will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Strategy Consulting Market by Organization Size and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The strategy consulting market share should rise by USD 57.76 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.40%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Marketing Consulting Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The marketing consulting market share is expected to increase by USD 3.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market in Japan Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.26

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Japan at 100%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AmSpec Services LLC, Apave Group, Bureau Veritas SA, COTECNA INSPECTION SA, Intertek Group Plc, Japan Inspection Co. Ltd., SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD, and UL LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • In-house - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Testing and inspection service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Certification service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AmSpec Services LLC

  • Apave Group

  • Bureau Veritas SA

  • COTECNA INSPECTION SA

  • Intertek Group Plc

  • Japan Inspection Co. Ltd.

  • SGS SA

  • TUV Rheinland AG

  • TUV SUD

  • UL LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/testing-inspection-and-certification-market-in-japan--3-26-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--market-size-volume-share-demand-growth-major-companies-301480802.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) surged out of port Tuesday morning, and continue to sail ahead in afternoon trading. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 3.2%, Carnival shares have gained 5.6%, and Norwegian Cruise is leading the pack higher with a 5.6% gain.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.