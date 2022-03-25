U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market worth $268.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·8 min read

CHICAGO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), Sourcing Type (In-house, Outsourced), Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market is projected to reach USD 268.9 billion by 2027 from USD 221.4 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the Testing, inspection, and certification market in APAC is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of latest technologies in the region and increasing business in construction, electronics and textile industries. Moreover, Huge capacity to manufacture medical devices, electronics, and consumer goods and high dependence of many European and North American countries on Asia Pacific for goods also drive the growth of the Testing, inspection, and certification market in APAC. The North American market also has increasing adoption of Testing, inspection, and certification market due to Growing number of manufacturing plants and R&D centers, as well as stringent regulations, for aerospace components and electronic devices and increasing awareness regarding benefits of certified products and services across domains. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus affected the Testing, inspection, and certification market, but steady recovery is expected by 2022. Developing countries in APAC have vast growth potential as well as a favorable environment for service providers. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are already developed economies, and China has been the fastest-growing economy in the world for the last 2 decades. Testing, inspection, and certifications are likely to witness tremendous demand in the region during the forecast period because of high growth. APAC produces a large amount of apparel and textiles as well as consumer goods, and these applications are expected to increase demand for Testing, inspection, and certification market in this region. Significant growth in the market for Testing, inspection, and certifications is likely to be observed in medical and life science application due to increasing need for the Testing, inspection, and certification services because of high effect of Covid-19 pandemic in the region. Therefore, the Testing, inspection, and certification market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=5352498

In service type, the testing service type segment is expected to hold the highest market share of the testing, inspection, and certification market

For most applications, Testing, inspection, and certification services are essential to check whether products and services offered by manufacturing companies comply with the required standards and regulations. For instance, in the automotive industry, testing services are implemented to check the adherence of various components and solutions, such as automotive lighting, connected car solutions, and materials, to the defined standards and regulatory norms. The current trend in the global Testing, inspection, and certification market is the use of digital technology. Companies such as SGS, Intertek, and Bureau Veritas are focused on adopting digital technology, which is expected to boost market growth. TIC companies are also focused on verifying the security, performance, and safety of products, processes, or services. Products are verified at two stages—before the product launch and when the product is in use or service. These verifications are either done in a lab, on-site, or through other methods. Moreover, Testing, inspection, and certification services are increasingly outsourced owing to the growing global trade and regulatory requirements and the rising focus of manufacturers on the adoption of digital technology.

The outsourced sourcing type segment, of Testing, inspection, and certification market is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The third-party Testing, inspection, and certification service is a cost-effective conformity assessment method that drives higher levels of compliances. It ensures greater consumer satisfaction with safer products, helps government agencies improve efficiencies and manage their market surveillance resources. It also helps manufacturers reduce in-house compliance costs and navigate global market requirements more easily. Operations carried out by companies offering in-house and outsourced Testing, inspection, and certification services may vary from application to application. Owing to the criticality of applications, industries such as the public sector and mining prefer in-house services rather than opting for outsourced Testing, inspection, and certification services. On the other hand, consumer goods and environmental industries are likely to prefer outsourcing testing, inspection, and certification services.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Testing, Inspection, and Certification Markethttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/routing-market-207011132.htmlhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigeration-coolers-market-250448757.html"
342 – Tables
71 – Figures
517 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=5352498

The Testing, inspection, and certification market in APAC is projected to have the highest CARG during the forecast period (2022-2027)

The Testing, inspection, and certification market in Asia Pacific is projected to have highest market share by 2027, growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High dependence of many countries in Europe and the Americas on Asia Pacific-based companies for medical devices, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, pharmaceuticals, and other necessary equipment, increased research and development in the field of autonomous and connected cars (new and improved technologies), and improved lifestyles are the crucial factors driving the Testing, inspection, and certification market growth in Asia Pacific. Considering huge manufacturing capabilities and exports, the Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest size of the Testing, inspection, and certification market. Also, increased investments in R&D are leading to the expansion of application areas of Testing, inspection, and certification services in the automotive sector in North America, especially in the US. Hence, North America is likely to be the second-largest market for Testing, inspection, and certification services in the coming years.

Many economically advanced countries have their manufacturing units in developing economies of Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. These units are required to manufacture products in compliance with internationally accepted standards. The domestic markets in Asia Pacific are rapidly growing owing to the rising per capita income among the middle-class population. Moreover, there is growing consumer awareness about the importance of certification and high-quality products. The study includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, etc., for the analysis of the Testing, inspection, and certification market in Asia Pacific. The Testing, inspection, and certification market in the Asia Pacific region was relatively least affected compared to other regions. With regards to the overall economic growth, the market in East Asia and the Pacific will grow, whereas South Asia was expected to contract. The downturn is expected to reverse the progress toward development goals and move millions of people into extreme poverty. The driver for the growth of the Testing, inspection, and certification market in Asia Pacific is the growing inclination of manufacturers to produce aerospace and aeronautical components, electrical and electronic products, and heavy machinery and equipment. Globalization has led to the standardization of products and goods used in the food & beverages, electronics, and automotive industries. The development of transportation modes, such as water and road, has helped improve respective carriages and the standard of infrastructure required for the maintenance of modes of transport. testing, inspection, and certification players are increasing their horizons by setting up their testing labs in Asia Pacific countries as the potential of these countries in applications such as life science and medical, consumer electronics and goods, automobiles, renewable energy solutions is depicting a double-digit growth.

SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), TÜV NORD (Germany), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), DEKRA SE (Germany), DNV GL (Norway), Applus+ (Spain), ALS Limited (Australia), Lloyd's Register Group (UK), MISTRAS (USA), Element Materials Technology (UK), Apave International (France), UL LLC (US), IRClass (India), QR Testing (Netherlands), TIC Sera (China), and Hohenstein (Germany).

Related Reports:

Automotive TIC Market with COVID-19 impact, by Service (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Sourcing, Application (Vehicle Inspection, Electrical & Components), and Geography; Periodic Technical Inspection Market, by Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Aerospace and life sciences TIC Market by Sourcing type (In-house and Outsourced services), Service Type (Testing, Inspection and Certification), Application (Aerospace and life sciences) and Region - Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/testing-inspection-certification-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/testing-inspection-certification.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/testing-inspection-and-certification-market-worth-268-9-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301510721.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

