'Testing my nerves': Nick Cannon is frustrated dad in new Buffalo Wild Wings ad

Buffalo Wild Wings knew just the celebrity to promote its latest deals: a well-known dad with a lot of hungry mouths to feed.

The restaurant chain chose actor, musician and TV host Nick Cannon for a social campaign about its new deals for buy one, get one wings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The ad, which is on YouTube and will be deployed across social media, humorously portrays Cannon as a short-tempered, frustrated dad.

The ad, structured as a behind-the-scenes filming of a commercial, stars the 43-year-old Cannon wearing a stylish smoking jacket as he walks into the kitchen, opens the refrigerator and angrily hollers, "Really? Who ate my wings?"

Later he shouts even further: "You (expletive) kids are gonna be testing my nerves today, huh!? I'm trying to do a commercial!"

Then, when the cameras supposedly roll for real, he switches into a seemingly calm dad. "As a super patient father who never gets upset, I'm always looking out for a good deal," he says.

Cannon, a father of a dozen children in real life, then details the deals: Buy One Get One 50% off on traditional wings on Tuesdays and, on Thursdays, Buy One Get One Free boneless wings.

As he's playing up the deal as being "a win for everyone, even super dads, wing enthusiasts (and) actors turned hosts who just so happen to be hip-hop icons," a basketball bounces through the scene and the sound of breaking glass is heard. Then, Cannon adds the deal is also even good for "people with 12 (expletive) kids."

What are the new Buffalo Wild Wings BOGO deals?

Buffalo Wild Wings has two new Buy One Get One deals on wings – you can choose from 26 sauces and seasonings:

Tuesdays – Buy one order of traditional wings get one 50% off.

Thursdays – Buy one order of boneless wings get one free.

The deals are good at participating locations; for dine-in, takeout and delivery (takeout and delivery fees may apply). The deals are not valid with other offers and are not valid with third-party delivery.

