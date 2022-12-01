U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

Testing processes using virtual cargo pre-screening

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is exploring new opportunities to modernize the way it conducts business, always looking for good partnerships and innovative technological solutions that could facilitate trade while keeping our border safe.

The CBSA and United Parcel Service Canada Ltd (UPS Canada) have concluded a Virtual Cargo Pre-Screening proof of concept, held from May to November 2022, that provided an opportunity to enhance the way goods are risk assessed prior to their arrival in Canada.

For the proof of concept, UPS Canada provided the CBSA with advance X-ray images for a select number of shipments coming from Europe. This gave Border Services Officers earlier access to supplemental information to aid decision making about shipments before their arrival in Canada.

The procedural and operational lessons learned from this proof of concept project will be valuable in informing the development of future commercial and trade modernization initiatives and improved border processes.

Quotes

"This proof of concept is an example of the CBSA's commitment to modernize its business processes by using data and electronic information to facilitate legitimate trade, while protecting the safety and security of Canadians. This initiative represents the value and importance of strong collaboration with industry."
              -     Fred Gaspar, Vice President, Commercial and Trade Branch, CBSA.

"UPS Canada is proud to have partnered with the CBSA on this innovative proof of concept. As global supply chains become increasingly complex, opportunities to explore new ways to leverage technology to facilitate legitimate trade are crucial. This project is a testament to the value of public and private sector collaboration to identify potential efficiencies in cross-border trade for Canadians."
            -     Tammy Bilodeau, Vice President, Vice President of Customs Brokerage and Compliance, UPS Canada.

Quick facts

  • Border Service Officers are highly trained in examination and investigative techniques to detect and intercept prohibited goods entering Canada. Using intelligence, their experience, detection tools, and risk-based indicators, officers may decide to refer goods for further examination

Associated links

