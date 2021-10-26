U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.67
    +28.19 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,848.07
    +106.92 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,371.79
    +145.08 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,316.68
    +4.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.00
    +0.24 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -19.90 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.58 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6490
    +0.0140 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2240
    +0.5250 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,051.44
    -1,166.85 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.43
    -13.72 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.26
    +51.44 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Testlio raises $12M to help software developers scale testing

Haje Jan Kamps
·4 min read

While software development frameworks make developing software faster and easier than ever, pre-deployment testing gets more and more complex by the day. Over the past decade, Testlio has grown exponentially and positioned itself as an "Elance for Software Testing." In addition to its own team of 150 or so, the company now commands an army of 10,000+ vetted freelance testers across 150 countries around the world. The round of fundraising enables the company to double down on its own software platform for software testing management and further shore up its sales and operations.

"We work with companies that produce digital products. That includes companies like Amazon, American Express, Fox, Microsoft, Netflix, the NBA, SAP, ViacomCBS and many more. We work with some really, really big companies, and we've become an extended part of their quality organization," says Steve Semelsberger, who joined Testlio as its CEO back in 2018. "We also have offerings that are tuned for early-stage companies, who may have recently raised a Series A round and are looking to better scale their testing and quality capabilities."

The company today announced that it has closed $12 million in Series B financing. The round was led by Spring Lake Equity Partners and was oversubscribed. It included participation from Series A co-leads Altos Ventures and Vertex Ventures US. With the round, Jeff Williams, partner at Spring Lake Equity Partners, joins the Testlio board of directors.

The company wouldn't give a precise valuation, but Semelsberger suggests that the valuation for its series B was north of $100 million.

Testlio's CEO Steve Semelsberger. Image Credits: Testlio

"We've been profitable for 10 quarters, and actually had 75% of our cash from the Series A round," explains Semelsberger, who highlights that the company is aiming to invest heavily in R&D for a while to focus on rapid growth. "A lot of Series B rounds now are really big, and I would consider a $12 million round relatively small. Our strategy here is to keep the total capital into the company less than our revenue run rate. It's an interesting way to look at fundraising. But we think this Series B raised can take us, possibly as far as we need to go."

Testlio has exceeded a $20 million annualized revenue run rate this year after previously raising only $7.5 million in seed and Series A capital. The company has increased revenue by 50% and employees by nearly 100% year-over-year.

The company makes the case that demand for a more impactful approach to software testing has skyrocketed with the unprecedented proliferation of digital technologies, and that product and engineering teams are under pressure to increase development velocity and deliver exceptionally high-quality user experiences.

As part of the fund-raise, the company carved out a significant pay-out to its existing employees.

"Twenty-five percent of the round will go -- or has already gone -- to our employees. We decided to allow anybody who had been with us for more than three years to sell a minority part of their vested equity," explains Semelsberger. Of course, with the fresh $12 million hitting the bank account, the company is about to go on a hiring spree, and distributing some equity to its existing staff may prove to be a shrewd investment as a recruiting tool. "The idea came from experiences that a number of us have had, where sometimes it does take a while for a company -- especially a company that is as intentional as ours -- to reach liquidity. The way we implemented this is that employees who had been with us for more than three years were able to sell up to 19% of their vested options. The idea was that this would reward people who had been here for a while and also show others who have just joined that Testlio, that the equity is really worth something."

In addition to hiring and building out the sales org, the company is planning to invest in its own platform, designed to make complex testing processes easier to manage and resource. The platform is a SaaS solution that enables Testlio's customers to receive burstable and efficient testing experiences powered by "an optimized mix of humans and machines."

"We've built a testing management platform. Today, our platform team consists of about 50 people, which includes product managers, product designers, designers, engineers, AI, ML, data scientists and so forth," explains Semelsberger. "That team has created a system that manages the workflow of testing itself: test-case test definition, integration between manual and automated testing, and it's also very much a logistics management system."

"Testlio is exactly the kind of company that Spring Lake Equity Partners loves to work with: growing, capital-efficient, innovating effectively and in the middle of a massive market," said Jeff Williams, partner at Spring Lake Equity Partners. "We’ve been impressed by the Testlio team over the last two years that we’ve gotten to know them and we're bullish for what’s ahead."

Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • This Popular Stock Has a 93% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If you had invested in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) at the beginning of 2020, you'd be sitting pretty right now. Novavax's efforts to develop and market a vaccine for COVID-19 explain the company's terrific performance of late. The company's average price target of $264.20 implies gains of 93% from its share price of $136.86 as of this writing.

  • Here's What to Look for in Moderna's Upcoming Earnings Report

    The world-famous vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, and that means savvy investors are already planning for what to do after getting the new information. In the second quarter, the biotech reported that its quarterly revenue had grown by more than 6,398% year over year, so its Q3 results have a hard act to follow, to say the least. The key will be how its sales and manufacturing operations will shift in response to the anticipated need to make and deliver booster shots, which the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee recently unanimously voted to support.

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Disappointed, and It Will Get Worse. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The aerospace and defense giant cut its full-year sales outlook and said revenue will decline from current levels in 2022. Bad news for the stock.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have been on a tear since the pandemic began in March 2020. Let's see why investors are so bullish on Costco, and whether investors should buy this stock at these high valuations. You can't go wrong investing in companies that sell everyday essentials, especially Costco that goes to great lengths to sell quality goods at very low prices.

  • What Does the Global Shipping Crisis Mean for Corsair Gaming's Stock?

    Corsair's supply-chain struggles don't look like they'll end anytime soon. But might it still be a good investment?

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks for Beginner Investors

    As the world pushes toward a clean energy future, these companies could generate big returns for their shareholders.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.