Testosterone replacement therapy market to grow by USD 439.67 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by initiatives to increase awareness about hypogonadism - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The testosterone replacement therapy market size is forecast to increase by USD 439.67 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.38%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the initiatives to increase awareness about hypogonadism among the population, rising chronic diseases, and the increasing aging population and postmenopausal women.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global testosterone replacement therapy market is fragmented, with many small-to-large-scale vendors. Key vendors hold significant shares in the market. Established vendors have strong financial abilities and technical expertise in offering safer and more effective products. The established vendors are deploying a significant share of their capital in product R&D and are focusing on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches to bring considerable differentiation in their products and gain higher customer penetration. The small-scale vendors are competing with the established vendors by using low-price strategies and strengthening their local customer base. The market is likely to remain dominated by some of the prominent large-scale vendors that offer US FDA-approved and renowned testosterone replacement therapy drugs during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers testosterone replacement therapy such as Androderm.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. - The company offers testosterone replacement therapy such as Natesto.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers testosterone replacement therapy such as gel with 20.25 mg and 1.25 gm actuation.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers testosterone replacement therapy such as CIII gel for topical use.

Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Alvogen Iceland ehf

Antares Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Cipla Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International Plc

Ferring BV

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospitals, retail, and online), product (injectables, topicals, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The market growth in the hospitals segment will be significant over the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies provide advice on drug dosages, interactions, and potential side effects, as well as monitor patient adherence to medication regimes. This helps in improving patient outcomes. Hospital pharmacies also assist in clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of new drugs. As a result of these factors, the hospital pharmacy segment is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period.

North America will account for 57% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the strong presence of key vendors and the easy availability of new and improved products. The increasing cases of hypogonadism and rising awareness about the treatment of testosterone deficiency and erectile dysfunction are other factors driving the growth of the testosterone replacement therapy market in North America.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

Initiatives to increase awareness about hypogonadism among the population

The rise in chronic diseases

Increasing aging population and postmenopausal women

Many organizations are working on increasing patient awareness regarding hypogonadism and available treatment options. For instance, Endocrine Society has undertaken various initiatives to increase awareness about hypogonadism among medical professionals. It has released clinical practice guidelines on testosterone therapy, which helps in the safer delivery and reduction of adverse events. Similarly, organizations such as the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation, Endocrine Awareness Center for health, and the AUA are educating the population about the diagnosis and treatment of hypogonadism. Such awareness programs have led many patients to proactively approach fertility care centers and medical practitioners to undertake testosterone replacement therapy. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

Rise in novel therapeutic approaches

Patient assistance programs

Growing new developments in the market

The market has witnessed a rise in the number of novel therapies to treat testosterone deficiency. Vendors in the market are increasing their R&D efforts to develop alternative treatment options that can ensure safe use during testosterone replacement therapies. The growing focus of vendors toward such therapeutic approaches is expected to contribute to the launch of new drugs. For instance, at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, Dr. Fahim Ebrahimi presented the results of a recent study that analyzed the therapeutic effects of Anakinra on testosterone levels. According to the study, testosterone levels rose by 11% in the treatment group. Such developments are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Availability of generics

Adverse effects of testosterone replacement therapy

Stringent regulations by the US FDA on the use of testosterone therapies

The number of generic drugs available for the treatment of testosterone deficiency is increasing in the market. For instance, the generic version of AndroGel produced by Lupin Pharmaceuticals, known as the testosterone gel, 1.62%, is approved by the FDA. Many such generic versions of popular drugs are entering the market. In addition, the low cost of generics is another major factor reducing the growth of the market.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 439.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Acrux Ltd., Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Ferring BV, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Insud Pharma S.L, Lupin Ltd., Marius Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Injectables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Topicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.

12.5 Acrux Ltd.

12.6 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.7 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

12.8 Antares Pharma Inc.

12.9 Bausch Health Co. Inc.

12.10 Bayer AG

12.11 Cipla Ltd.

12.12 Endo International Plc

12.13 Ferring BV

12.14 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

12.16 Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

12.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

