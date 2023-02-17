Testosterone replacement therapy market: North America to account for 58% of market growth, Driven by initiatives to increase awareness about hypogonadism among the population - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The testosterone replacement therapy market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% and register an incremental growth of USD 402.87 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market 2022-2026

Company profiles

The testosterone replacement therapy market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Androgel, which is used to treat adult males with low or no testosterone due to certain medical conditions.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Natesto.

Antares Pharma Inc.: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Tilando, an oral treatment.

Bayer AG: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using tools that allow for easy testosterone conversion and free testosterone calculation and provide an algorithm for diagnosis and treatment of hypogonadism.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Jatezno capsules, which are used for adult males in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International Plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global testosterone replacement therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 58% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing cases of hypogonadism and the rising awareness about the treatment of testosterone deficiency and erectile dysfunction are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as initiatives to increase awareness about hypogonadism among the population, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and untapped potential in developing countries. However, the availability of generics is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into injectables, topicals, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this testosterone replacement therapy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026.

Detailed information on factors that will drive testosterone replacement therapy market growth during the next five years.

Precise estimation of the testosterone replacement therapy market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the testosterone replacement therapy industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of testosterone replacement therapy market vendors.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 402.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Acrux Ltd., Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Antares Pharma Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, BIOTE MEDICAL LLC, Cipla Ltd., Clarus Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly, and Co., Endo International Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Simple Pharma Co. UK Ltd., Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC, and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Topicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.

10.5 Antares Pharma Inc.

10.6 Bayer AG

10.7 Clarus Therapeutics Inc.

10.8 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.9 Endo International Plc

10.10 Novartis AG

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 The Simple Pharma Co. UK Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

