U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.25
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,734.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,914.50
    +50.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.70
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.71
    -0.56 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.20
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.26
    -0.30 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5920
    +0.1020 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,918.93
    -483.61 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.29
    +41.02 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.30
    +13.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Positions Itself for Further Growth with Experienced New CFO Philipp Koecke

·3 min read

WITTENBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Tesvolt GmbH, one of the world's leading technology providers of energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications, is consolidating its management team to prepare for further growth by securing Philipp Koecke as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from the beginning of May 2022. Tesvolt now has a highly experienced finance expert as Commercial Director, one who brings many years of industry experience in renewable energies around the world. In recent decades, his roles have included CFO for a listed company with an annual turnover in the single-digit billion-euro range and corresponding market capitalisation.

Following his economics studies, Koecke worked for many years as an investment manager at a technology-oriented holding company before a 15-year stint in finance at Solarworld AG. In his time there, the company achieved annual turnover of up to EUR 1.3 billion. Alongside his board duties, he was also a member of the Board of Directors at the company's US subsidiaries, which together counted more than 1,000 employees. He supported Solarworld as it grew to more than 3,000 employees and contributed significantly to the successful expansion of the company. He brings with him a deep understanding of the engineering involved in renewable energies and storage technology. In 2017, Koecke moved into senior management at a fast-growing technology firm.

Daniel Hannemann, co-founder and Commercial Director at Tesvolt: "Our company is undergoing a period of rapid growth. In finance and elsewhere we are channelling our expertise and organisation to ensure we manage this global growth professionally. So we are delighted to have secured Philipp Koecke as a highly experienced CFO for Tesvolt. Philipp brings with him copious expertise in our core business areas. He has many years of experience in high-growth companies that have multiplied their revenues, and intimate knowledge of the practices of financial markets around the world. We are very much looking forward to our work together and the success that awaits us."

Philipp Koecke, new Chief Financial Officer at Tesvolt: "Tesvolt is a company with outstanding technology which is gearing up to take a leading role in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. This position is very exciting for me, because it allows me to contribute my skills and experience to support the company's growth trajectory and, as a result, take an active part in furthering the global energy transition. The team, the technology and the company culture have all made an excellent impression on me, which is why I am very much looking forward to my new role."

About Tesvolt

Tesvolt specialises in battery storage systems for commerce and industry. The innovative company produces intelligent lithium storage systems with power ratings from 30 kilowatt hours through to many megawatt hours. Tesvolt uses high-performance battery cells from Samsung SDI. Tesvolt manufactures its commercial storage system solutions in series production at Europe's first gigafactory for commercial battery storage systems at its Wittenberg site and delivers them worldwide. Tesvolt has already implemented more than 3,000 storage system projects worldwide and employs almost 150 people. The company has already received several awards, including the German Entrepreneur Award in the "Rising Stars" category, the "TOP 100" award for innovation and the international award for rural electrification (ARE).

www.tesvolt.com

Contact

edicto GmbH
Dr Sönke Knop/Svenja Liebig
Phone +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-51
Email: tesvolt@edicto.de

SOURCE: TESVOLT GmbH



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695820/TESVOLT-GmbH-Tesvolt-Positions-Itself-for-Further-Growth-with-Experienced-New-CFO-Philipp-Koecke

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • Tesla delivers record number of EVs in ‘exceptionally difficult quarter’

    Delivery numbers high despite production being closed for about six days at Shanghai factory

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David E. Shaw

    In this piece, we will take a look at ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw. If you want to skip the details about the hedge fund manager and his investment philosophy, as well as skip the top five stocks on this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech Stocks to […]

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Tesla Deliveries Met Wall Street Estimates. Here’s What Comes Next for Shares.

    Tesla delivered about 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, in line with analyst estimates. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has delivered more than 1 million vehicles.

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...

  • Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Rose 11.1% and Hit an All-Time High in March

    Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Class B stock gained roughly 11.1% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, its Class A shares climbed roughly 9.8% in the month. Following an 8.8% pullback in February, the S&P 500 index climbed roughly 3.6% in the month, and Berkshire stock benefited from the positive market momentum.

  • European Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise, Treasuries Dip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and U.S. index futures gained as traders weighed the latest developments in the Ukraine war, with peace talks set to resume amid a new push for stiffer sanctions on Russia.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Wa

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stocks to buy according to Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about the top value stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Joel Greenblatt. Value investors are once again in the limelight as inflation wreaks havoc on the growth […]