Tether Reveals Partnerships With Secret Service, FBI in Letter to U.S. Senate

Tether, the company behind the leading USDT stablecoin, has made public the letters it sent to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, as well as the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, highlighting its dedication to security and its close partnerships with law enforcement agencies.

In the recent letter, Tether's CEO Paolo Ardoino, who recently assumed leadership of the company, emphasized Tether's decision to disable its tokens in all wallets associated with the Office of Foreign Assets and Controls (OFAC) sanction list. Ardoino claimed that Tether has assisted the Department of Justice, U.S. Secret Service, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in freezing 326 wallets controlling 435 million USDT thus far. However, it appears that the recently frozen wallets contain a smaller number of tokens than the stated sum.

Ardoino also revealed that Tether has recently collaborated with the United States Secret Service and is currently working with the FBI.

The letters, addressed to Senator Cynthia Lummis, a supportive figure for cryptocurrencies in the Senate, were also sent to the chairs and ranking members of the aforementioned committees.

Tether's decision to publish these letters aims to highlight its commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of its stablecoin. By actively working with law enforcement agencies, Tether seeks to demonstrate its dedication to combating illicit activities and adhering to regulatory requirements.

