Tethys Petroleum Limited (CVE:TPL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 10% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Tethys Petroleum (CVE:TPL). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Tethys Petroleum's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tethys Petroleum is:

21% = US$7.4m ÷ US$35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Tethys Petroleum's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, Tethys Petroleum seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 25% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Tethys Petroleum's significant 40% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between Tethys Petroleum's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 40% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Tethys Petroleum's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tethys Petroleum Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Tethys Petroleum has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 18%, meaning that it has the remaining 82% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Tethys Petroleum is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Tethys Petroleum's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Tethys Petroleum by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

