Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Listing to OTCPink Market

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTC-PINK: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, today announced that its common shares began trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCPink Market in the United States under the symbol "TBPMF" effective at the opening of trading on Friday, February 10, 2023 and will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the ticker symbol "TBP". Existing U.S. shareholders of Tetra will now find common shares quoted on the OTCPink without any further action needed.

The Pink Open Market provides brokers with a regulated platform for transparent trading and best execution. Brokers quote a wide spectrum of companies on this market, including foreign companies that limit their disclosure in the U.S., penny stocks and shells. To be eligible for quotation on the Pink Market, companies must comply with the requirements of Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11, including providing current information to the investing public1. For more information: https://www.otcmarkets.com/about/our-company.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) (OTCPink: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Their evidence-based scientific approach has enabled them to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what they do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

