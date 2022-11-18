U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.36
    +2.80 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,640.14
    +93.82 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.76
    -45.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.72
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    -2.88 (-3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.10
    -9.90 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2140
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,594.96
    -97.85 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.80
    -5.28 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Tetra Bio-Pharma Provides Update on Its REDUVO™ New Drug Submission

·4 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development is providing its shareholders with a regulatory status update on the REDUVO™ New Drug Submission (NDS).

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.)
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.)

On December 30, 2020, the Company submitted its first new drug submission ("NDS") for the REDUVO™ soft gel capsules to Health Canada to obtain approval and a drug identification number ("DIN") for the prescription drug.  The last response to Health Canada was end of May 2022.  On November 16, the Company received a Clarification Request (Clarifax) from Health Canada regarding the product labels.  The Company will be submitting the response to Health Canada within the allowed timeframe.

About REDUVO™         

REDUVO™ is a soft gel capsule used to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). It is also used to treat weight loss and severe nausea in people living with HIV infection. The active pharmaceutical ingredient in REDUVO™ is dronabinol, also known as THC, a synthetic form of the active natural substance in cannabis. REDUVO™ 5-year cumulative gross sales expected to reach $121M.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Their evidence-based scientific approach has enabled them to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what they do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product  or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-bio-pharma-provides-update-on-its-reduvo-new-drug-submission-301683013.html

SOURCE Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c3573.html

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-Crypto lender Genesis plagued by contagion concern after FTX blowup

    The uncertain future of Genesis Global Capital, one of the biggest crypto lenders, is fueling concern that the recent collapse of crytpo exchange FTX is having a spillover effect on other players in the highly interconnected market. Genesis, which brokers digital assets for financial institutions like hedge funds and asset managers, had almost $3 billion in total active loans at the end of the third quarter. On Wednesday, its crypto lending arm stopped making new loans and blocked customers from taking out money because of what it called "unprecedented market turmoil" that rippled through the market after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week.

  • Inovio shares fall on discontinuation of development of two more vaccine candidates

    Inovio is discontinuing development of its vaccine product candidates targeting Lassa Fever and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, the latest setback for the Montgomery County biotechnology company. Inovio said it agreed with its collaborator, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), to stop work on both experimental products, INO-4500 and INO-4700, following initial analyses of data from studies testing the effectiveness of each.

  • IVERIC bio Secures Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Its Flagship Geographic Atrophy Candidate

    The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to IVERIC bio Inc's (NASDAQ: ISEE) avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura), a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). To date, ACP is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy designation status for this indication, which was granted based on the 12-month pre-specified primary endpoint data in the GATHER1 and GATHER2 p

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Up 41% After FDA Committee Endorses CKD Drug

    The FDA's CRDAC recommends granting marketing approval to Ardelyx's (ARDX) oral pill to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

  • Provention Bio gets FDA approval for treatment that can delay onset of Type 1 diabetes

    Shares of Provention Bio Inc. were down 3.9% in trading on Friday morning, the day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's treatment that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes in some patients. The intravenous therapy, Tzield, can delay the onset of Stage 3 Type 1 diabetes in patients with Stage 2 Type 1 diabetes. Stage 3 is usually when patients are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. "It cannot be emphasized enough how precious a delay in the onset of Stage 3 T1D can be from

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals Surges On New Review Date For Eye-Disease Treatment

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals said Friday the Food and Drug Administration will review its new eye-disease drug in February, and APLS stock surged.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech booster shows strong results in fresh analysis of data

    Pfizer and BioNTech said the immune response generated by their bivalent COVID-19 booster showed strong results against the newer omicron sublineages.

  • Ardelyx Stock Skyrockets After Its Kidney Disease Drug Gets a Surprise Step Closer to FDA Approval

    In a surprise move, a committee of the agency’s outside advisors voted in favor of the proposition that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 2023

    Investing in biotech companies, especially relatively small ones, can be a double-edged sword. With that in mind, let's look at two gene-editing-focused biotechs that could perform substantially better next year: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Editas (EDIT) Pauses Eye Disease Study on EDIT-101, Stock Down

    Editas (EDIT) pauses enrollment in the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study evaluating EDIT-101 for treating blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10. Stock falls.

  • The End of Vaccines at 'Warp Speed'

    Operation Warp Speed, the Trump-era program that poured billions of dollars into developing COVID shots, seemed to signal a new dawn of American vaccine making, demonstrating how decades of scientific grunt work could be turned into lifesaving medicine in a matter of months. But as a third pandemic winter begins in the United States, its vaccine-making effort has lost steam. Efforts to test and produce next-generation COVID vaccines are bogged down by bureaucratic problems and funding shortfalls

  • Apellis shares gain 16% after FDA accepts new data for drug submission

    Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped 16.8% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted an amendment to its drug-approval submission for a geographic atrophy therapy. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the drug by Feb. 26, and the company said the regulator does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the new drug application for pegcetacoplan. Apellis' stock has declined 33.9% over the last three months, while

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    Even though many stocks have fallen sharply in price, not all are bargains -- investors must remains selective.

  • Takeda's Approved Blood Cancer Drug Hits Primary Goal In Newly-Diagnosed Patient Settings

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Phase 3 PhALLCON trial of Iclusig (ponatinib) met its primary endpoint in newly-diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) patients. The study demonstrated that Iclusig plus reduced-intensity chemotherapy achieved higher rates of minimal residual disease (MRD)-complete negative remission (CR) compared to imatinib. In the trial, no new safety signals were observed. Related: Takeda Seeks FDA Approval For Hereditary A

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Moderna and Seagen

    Highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Moderna and Seagen are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Chris Hemsworth learns he’s genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s: ‘It affects the rest of your life’

    "You don't know what tomorrow holds, so live it to its fullest," the actor says.

  • Historic Breakthrough: First Time Ever Congress Will Send Cannabis Bill To Biden's Desk

    On Wednesday the Senate passed the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, marking the first time ever that a standalone piece of cannabis reform legislation will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk. Prior to the voice vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the floor that he is continuing “productive talks” about broader cannabis reforms he hopes to pass before the end of the lame-duck session. The research bill was introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (

  • New Omicron Variants And Changing Symptoms — What To Know

    This winter holiday season may see a COVID-19 surge fueled by a slate of emerging variants. Here's what experts know so far about the new strains and their symptoms.

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: RHHBY's Alzheimer's Study Failure, EU Nod for SNY's Enjaymo

    Roche's (RHHBY) late-stage Alzheimer's disease study on key pipeline candidate, gantenerumab fails. Sanofi's (SNY) Enjaymo to treat a rare form of anemia gets approval in Europe.