U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.25
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,338.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,638.75
    +29.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.60
    +4.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.90
    +0.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.42 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9790
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,046.25
    +2,469.47 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.66
    +88.50 (+7.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,145.67
    -4.17 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hit lowest level since March 2020

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Tetra Bio-Pharma Receives Positive Scientific Advice Assessment (SAA) Report for QIXLEEF™

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • SAA Report endorsed Tetra Bio-Pharma's proposed nonclinical development and quality programs for QIXLEEF™.

  • SAA Report provides clarity on clinical requirements for registration in Europe.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development is pleased to announce that it received the Scientific Advice Assessment (SAA) Report from the Malta Medicines Authority. Overall, the SAA Report provided positive feedback on Tetra's drug development plan for QIXLEEF™ and eligibility for submitting a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) under Directive 2001/83/EC (Directive). QIXLEEF™ is the Company's inhaled proprietary drug which has a fixed ratio of THC and CBD. The medication is inhaled through a Class II medical vaporizer.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.)
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.)

The SAA Report endorses Tetra's proposed plan to address the nonclinical safety requirements for submitting a MAA for QIXLEEF™. Similarly, the SAA Report endorses the Company's quality program for QIXLEEF™ as a medicine. In both cases, the SAA Report provides guidance on requirements for MAA approval.

The SAA Report discusses the assessment of both the PLENITUDE© and REBORN© clinical programs with regards to a MAA. The SAA Report provides guidance on the endpoints and other aspects of the protocol. The REBORN2© trial was identified as pivotal for the MAA because of its dose-response endpoint requirements of the Directive. Depending on the outcome in the REBORN1© and REBORN2© clinical trials, full Marketing Authorization would require confirmation of the outcome of REBORN1©.

Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer of Tetra Bio-Pharma said "the endorsement of the proposed nonclinical and quality programs is an exciting achievement that affirms the robustness of our drug development approach. The Medicine Authority's response confirms that our development strategy, adjusted with their guidance on the clinical program, could allow QIXLEEF™ to satisfy the requirements of article 8 of the Directive. The timing of this news is important for us as we try to finalize a single global clinical program for bringing QIXLEEF™ to patients."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma
Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements
Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-bio-pharma-receives-positive-scientific-advice-assessment-saa-report-for-qixleef-301368020.html

SOURCE Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax’ Covid-19 Vaccine Could Be the Solution to Emerging Variants

    The Covid-19 vaccine landscape is under a cloud of uncertainty, especially when factoring in the booster regimes meant to halt the spread of the Delta variant. At least this is the opinion of B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani. The 5-star analyst believes there isn't enough evidence to support the rationale of the Biden administration’s plan to offer booster shots to all Americans. The program is meant to begin on September 20, with booster vaccines administered 5-8 months following the primary vac

  • AbbVie Stock: Why A New FDA Order Hit It Harder Than Rivals Pfizer, Lilly

    AbbVie stock collapsed Wednesday after the FDA said it would have to add a warning to the label for arthritis drug Rinvoq.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • Here's Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

    The company still doesn't have much to say about the FDA and its experimental new anti-depression drug.

  • Why AbbVie Is Down More Than 7% Today

    The Food and Drug Administration is drawing reasonable conclusions, but not necessarily conclusions that matter much to consumers.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Again Today

    Investors like that the vaccine maker will soon begin an additional clinical trial targeting the delta variant.

  • Moderna Begins Submission Process for FDA Approval of Its Covid Booster Shot

    The biotech said the submitted data showed that the booster dose at the 50 ug dose level induced "robust antibody responses against the Delta variant."

  • Why BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Is Blocked From the World's Biggest Market

    Less than two years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had around $30 million in total annual revenue, all of which stemmed from collaborations. BioNTech expects to rake in nearly $19 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNTech has been shipped to more than 100 countries so far, including the U.S., Canada, and throughout Europe.

  • AbbVie Tumbles After FDA Slaps Fresh Warning on Arthritis Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. peeled off about $20 billion in market value after a critical new medicine for arthritis faced a major setback. Rinvoq, which already carries the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s most stern warning, a so-called black box on the immune therapy’s label, will now add new warnings that the drug carries an increased risk of blood clots and death. AbbVie shares plunged as much as 12%, the biggest drop since March 2020 after the agency’s update. The unexpected warning come

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Penny stocks, you either love them or you hate them. One of the obvious draws of these stocks trading for under $5 per share is the ability to get more bang for your buck. And should these bargain priced stocks see their share prices rise by only a small amount, the rewards can be staggering. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall int

  • How Close Is the Moderna Vaccine to Approval? (And What Does That Mean for the Stock?)

    Let's look to rival Pfizer for some clues.

  • Regeneron Is More Than a Covid Play. This Drug Could Be the World’s Biggest Selling by 2030.

    Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov wrote that the company's Dupixent, for autoimmune diseases, could be the top-selling drug in the world by 2030.

  • Is BMY Stock A Buy After A Second-Quarter Beat As Revlimid Rivals Loom?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • Column: Following FDA approval of Pfizer's shot, the anti-vaccine movement cooks up new conspiracy theory

    The anti-vaccine movement has a new conspiracy theory about Pfizer's COVID-19 shot. Don't believe them.

  • Ohio Judge Orders Hospital to Honor COVID Patient’s Ivermectin Request

    Ohio judge Gregory Howard has ordered a local hospital to treat a coronavirus patient with the drug ivermectin.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. administers third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 1 million people - CDC

    The United States has administered a third dose of either Pfizer Inc-BioNTech or Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines to over 1 million people since Aug. 13, when regulators authorized an additional shot for immunocompromised people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 205,527,578 people had received at least one vaccine dose, while 174,600,017 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The CDC recommends a third dose at least 28 days after the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems, who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

    Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect

  • APLIF: Awaiting Data Readout for Phase 3 PRESECO Trial in COVID-19…

    By David Bautz, PhD OTC:APLIF | TSX:APLI.TO READ THE FULL RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Awaiting Data Readout of PRESECO Trial in COVID-19 In May 2021, Appili Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:APLIF) (TSX:APLI.TO) announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended that the Phase 3 PRESECO ( PRE venting SE vere CO vid-19) trial continue to completion without modification. The

  • U.S. administers third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 1 million people - CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 205,527,578 people had received at least one vaccine dose, while 174,600,017 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The CDC recommends a third dose at least 28 days after the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems, who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Merck and Pfizer Are Testing Antiviral Pills. The Covid Battle Is Moving Beyond Vaccines.

    Both companies announced the start of clinical trials, highlighting growing interest in the market for therapeutics for the coronavirus.