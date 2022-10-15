U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,206.23
    -208.38 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast

·2 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced today that it will release third quarter 2022 results after the closing of the market on Monday, October 31, 2022. On November 1, 2022, TETRA will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

TETRA invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.tetratec.com. The news release will be available on the Company's website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 2436348, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company's website for thirty days following the conference call.

Company Overview
TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow®, an ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)
TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-301650126.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.

