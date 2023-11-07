TETRA Technologies Insider Buyers Net US$98k Despite 20% Stock Decline

Insiders who bought TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 20% loss. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$333.7k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$431.8k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TETRA Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior VP & CFO Elijio Serrano bought US$104k worth of shares at a price of US$3.45 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.44. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months TETRA Technologies insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of TETRA Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 9.6% of TETRA Technologies shares, worth about US$57m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The TETRA Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no TETRA Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in TETRA Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for TETRA Technologies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

