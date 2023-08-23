Tetra Tech's (NASDAQ:TTEK) earnings growth rate lags the 19% CAGR delivered to shareholders

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) stock is up an impressive 130% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 15% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 6.5% in 90 days).

Although Tetra Tech has shed US$450m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Tetra Tech achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 18% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Tetra Tech the TSR over the last 5 years was 138%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tetra Tech has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 12% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 19% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tetra Tech you should know about.

