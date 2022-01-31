U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.25
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,625.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,450.25
    +17.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.60
    -6.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.87
    +1.05 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1167
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4460
    +0.2560 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,155.36
    -999.98 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.16
    +7.71 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Tetragon Financial Group Limited December 2021 Monthly Factsheet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TGONF

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for December 2021.

  • Net Asset Value: $2,877m

  • Fully Diluted NAV Per Share: $29.86

  • Share Price (TFG NA): $8.50

  • Monthly NAV per share total return: 11.6%

  • Monthly Return on Equity: 12.3%

  • Most recent quarterly dividend: $0.10

  • Dividend yield: 4.7%

Please refer to important disclosures on page 3 of the Monthly Factsheet.

Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.

December 2021 Factsheet

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon:

Press Inquiries:





Yuko Thomas

Prosek Partners


Investor Relations

Pro-tetragon@prosek.com


ir@tetragoninv.com







United States

United Kingdom


Andy Merrill and Ryan Fitzgibbon

Harriet Sloane


+1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and ext. 234

+44 7771 810 803

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetragon-financial-group-limited-december-2021-monthly-factsheet-301470793.html

SOURCE Tetragon Financial Group Limited

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNad

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Elliott and Vista nears $13 billion deal to buy Citrix - source

    Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix at $104 per share. Once taking Citrix private, Vista plans to merge it with Tibco, another data analytics software firm it owns.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Better Buy: Block vs. Shopify

    Few companies seem as equally matched as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both have been instrumental in allowing entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, and both platforms are currently expanding beyond just helping individuals and small businesses get their starts. Do the new markets they're targeting present better growth opportunities, or do they increase the risks investors face?

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Is it time to bail out of the stock market? Wild price swings are shaking the resolve of some investors.

    Is it time to bail? Here's what some financial pros are saying to help soothe the frayed nerves of their clients amid a stretch of topsy-turvy trade.

  • Tesla Stock Is a Better Buy Than GM or Ford

    Tesla’s price/earnings multiple is down about 23% from recent averages, as estimates have gone up while the stock price has gone down.

  • Stock futures inch into positive territory overnight after a wild week on Wall Street

    U.S. stock-index futures recovered from early-session losses Sunday, after Wall Street narrowly avoided its fourth straight weekly loss Friday.

  • Crypto's 'Tornado Cash' fans money laundering fears, may be 'tip of the iceberg'

    Tornado Cash, a crypto mixing service, is being used to launder digital coins in ways that's raising alarm.

  • Why the Stock Market Could Take a Turn for the Worse

    Companies are, by and large, beating earnings estimates—but the magnitude of earnings beats is falling. Earnings growth shows the same pattern.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030

    Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST).

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?