Tetragon Financial Group Limited Dividend Information in Respect of Q1 2022

3 min read
  • TGONF

LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 April 2022, the Board of Directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of U.S.$0.11 (11.00 cents) per share in respect of the first quarter of 2022. The ex-dividend date is 2 May 2022. The record date is 3 May 2022. Payment of the dividend will take place from 26 May 2022.

Tetragon's website (www.tetragoninv.com) includes information on Tetragon's Optional Stock Dividend Plan for those shareholders electing to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares. Shareholders may elect to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares by making a dividend share election up to 13 May 2022. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in cash from 26 May 2022.

Cash dividends may be received in Sterling by those shareholders making a dividend currency election up to 13 May 2022. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars from 26 May 2022.

The reference price for shares delivered in lieu of cash is U.S. $10.27, resulting in a conversion ratio of one newly issued share for every 93.4 dividend rights held. The reference price is based on the volume‑weighted average of the trading prices of a non-voting share on Euronext Amsterdam N.V. for the five-day trading period (treated as a single period) from 2 May to 6 May 2022.

For further information on the Optional Stock Dividend Plan, please refer to the brochure on Tetragon's website.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company's non-voting shares are traded on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon:

Yuko Thomas

Investor Relations

ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners

Pro-tetragon@prosek.com

United States

Ryan FitzGibbon Remy Marin

+1 646 818 9298 +1 646 818 9234

United Kingdom

Henrietta Dehn Alexa Bethell

+44 7717 281 665 +44 7940 166 251




This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetragon-financial-group-limited-dividend-information-in-respect-of-q1-2022-301542421.html

SOURCE Tetragon Financial Group Limited

