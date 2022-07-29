U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

Tetragon Financial Group Limited June 2022 Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for June 2022.

  • Net Asset Value: $2,674m

  • Fully Diluted NAV Per Share: $28.59

  • Share Price (TFG NA): $10.40

  • Monthly NAV per share total return: -1.5%

  • Monthly Return on Equity: -1.2%

  • Most recent quarterly dividend: $0.11

  • Dividend yield: 4.1%

Please refer to important disclosures on page 3 of the Monthly Factsheet.

Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.

June 2022 Factsheet

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company's non-voting shares are traded on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

 

Tetragon:

 

Yuko Thomas

Investor Relations

ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:

 

Prosek Partners

Pro-tetragon@prosek.com

 



United States

Ryan FitzGibbon        Remy Marin

+1 646 818 9298       +1 646 818 9234

United Kingdom 

Henrietta Dehn            Alexa Bethell

+44 7717 281 665      +44 7940 166 251

 

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetragon-financial-group-limited-june-2022-monthly-factsheet-301595540.html

SOURCE Tetragon Financial Group Limited

