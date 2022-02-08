TETRIX® Robotics Simulation Software

Powered by Robotify, new flexible digital/physical solution fits any setting

PITTSBURG, Kan., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TETRIX® Virtual Robotics (VR) simulation software, powered by Robotify, is a new digital/physical robotics experience from Pitsco Education that enables students to code a virtual TETRIX robot using the Arduino C libraries. When used with the TETRIX MAX robotics building system, TETRIX VR is one of few solutions that gives students the option to code virtually and then test their code on a real robot.

Ideal for any flexible learning environment, the simulation software and TETRIX hardware can be used separately or in combination, enabling learners to function like real-world engineers, creating and operating digital and physical solutions.

The platform includes 15 real-world activities, each of which includes a series of progressive tasks and concludes with an open-ended challenge.

Activities 1-5: Assistive robots are used to digitally introduce the controller, motors, and sensors.

Activity 6: Students build a physical TETRIX robot. (Set Option 1, Set Option 2)

Activities 7-10: Domestic robots are used to develop systems thinking.

Activities 11-15: Focusing on safety and security robots, learners use sensors to explore advanced programming.

The 15 activities include a total of 22.5 hours of content, equally split between digital and physical robot activities. Each activity includes step-by-step coding instructions and delivers real-time feedback. Best of all, even coding novices can complete the engaging activities.

"No coding experience is required as we provide complete step-by-step instructions," said Pitsco Curriculum Specialist Aaron Locke, who authored the activities. "We explain not only what to code but also how to code – debugging, writing clean code, all the best practices of coding."

Each activity includes:

Lesson overview

Real-world connections

Learning objectives

Coding concepts

Pacing guide

Correlations to Computer Science Teachers Association standards

Goals, teaching points, discussion questions, and sample solution code

Plus, tracking student progress and understanding is easy with built-in learning management tools that enable teachers to:

Organize classes and add, remove, or change teacher and student info.

Track students' progress through an adaptive learning environment.

Manage, assign, and assess individual student tasks.

View student data analytics and usage reports.

Sync with Google Classroom or Clever.

The digital-only learning experience featuring just the online simulation tool is available on Chromebook, Windows, and Mac, iPad OS, and Android tablets.

Pitsco Education, LLC, is the leading provider of hands-on K-12 STEM solutions. STEM education prepares learners for the future through the integration of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts using relevant hands-on applications to connect school, community, and work. Our various products, activities, curriculum, and solutions promote positive learning experiences and continued classroom success.

